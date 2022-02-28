RHOSLC reunion part 2 preview: Housewives continue to rebuke Lisa Barlow and more

Bravo recently aired the first part of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) Season 2 reunion, which was pretty dramatic. Throughout the episode, the housewives either attacked Lisa Barlow or talked about Mary Cosby.

Cosby skipped the reunion, so viewers would not be able to hear her side of the story. But Barlow was seen clarifying all the allegations her fellow housewives were making during the reunion part 1.

The upcoming episode will air the second part of the reunion, which will continue from where the latest episode ended. The new installment will feature cast members criticizing Barlow once again.

Meredith Marks will be seen questioning their friendship and asking Barlow about the infamous “hot mic” rant episode.

Barlow’s deceased friend Cameron Williams to become topic of discussion

A preview of RHOSLC reunion part 2 aired after the first part ended. It started with host Andy Cohen asking the housewives whether they received a hate message from Cosby. All of them raised their hands, admitting they did, except Jennie Nguyen. To this, Cohen jokingly stated that Cosby might have blocked Nguyen’s number.

The video further showed Barlow talking about her deceased friend Cameron Williams. For context, one of the episodes that aired last year in November showed Barlow telling Marks about Cosby and Williams’ connection. As per their conversation, Williams suffered from “extreme religious trauma” at Cosby’s church and that he had mortgaged his house to give Cosby $300,000.

The same topic will appear in the reunion part 2. The preview clip showed Barlow saying that Williams was on a path to spiritual healing, then the next shot featured Whitney Rose, who said:

“He told me that he had a relationship with her.”

Barlow then said:

“He did mortgage his house to give her money.”

The conversation further turned into an argument between Barlow, Rose and Marks. The preview clip ended with Barlow blaming the network for planting a mic in her room while she was on a rant about Marks.

When will RHOSLC reunion part 2 air?

RHOSLC reunion part 2 is all set to air Sunday, March 6 at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. The episode will also be available on the network’s website and Peacock TV after the premiere.

Viewers can also opt for different streaming services such as YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Philo, Sling, and DirecTV Stream.

The upcoming episode will also see only six housewives, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Jen Shah, Whitney Rose, Heather Gay and Jennie Nguyen. Mary Cosby will not attend any part of the RHOSLC reunion.

Edited by Saman