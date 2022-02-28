"Mary is the show": Fans react to housewives talking about Mary Cosby behind her back in RHOSLC reunion

RHOSLC Season 2 is nearing its end as the show has started airing its reunion episodes. The first part streamed on Sunday, featuring all the housewives in glamorous outfits, except Mary Cosby.
Cosby didn’t attend the RHOSLC reunion, but she was part of most of the conversation. Viewers were amazed to see how fellow cast members couldn’t stop talking about Cosby behind her back. While some of them criticized her for her blunt behavior and racist comments, Meredith Marks and Heather Gay supported her and her church.
Jennie Nguyen, who had a massive feud with Cosby in the finale, mentioned that the latter made racist remarks. The fellow housewives, too, agreed with her. However, viewers found it odd to mention Cosby at the reunion when she was not their to express her side of the story.
To note, Bravo displayed a disclaimer before the episode about Nguyen’s racism controversy. It read that reunion episodes were filmed before the housewife was fired by the network.
Here’s how fans reacted to Mary Cosby’s absence
Fans were seen taking a dig at the housewives on social media as the entire reunion part 1 was majorly focused on Cosby. It would have been interesting to see what would have happened if she was present during the reunion.
From Cosby’s mean remarks to Meredith Marks supporting her, the cast members talked about it all. And going by the preview of reunion part 2, the discussion about Cosby will continue.
Here’s what fans have to say:
Why Cosby didn’t attend RHOSLC reunion?
Prior to the reunion episode, host Andy Cohen and Meredith Marks had revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that Cosby had left the Bravo show. The reason for her exit was the mean behavior of fellow housewives.
Cosby’s annoyance towards the RHOSLC cast was confirmed when she didn’t attend reunion part 1 and would not appear in upcoming episodes either. Cohen addressed her absence at the beginning of the latest episode.
He said Cosby was hurt after watching Season 2, where Whitney Rose called her a “predator” more than once. In her response, Rose said that she had tried to apologize and talk to Cosby about it, but the latter didn’t show any respect towards her.
Furthermore, Heather Gay stated that Cosby should have appeared in the reunion episode to support Meredith Marks, who has stood by her side throughout the season.