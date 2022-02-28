"Mary is the show": Fans react to housewives talking about Mary Cosby behind her back in RHOSLC reunion

RHOSLC Season 2 is nearing its end as the show has started airing its reunion episodes. The first part streamed on Sunday, featuring all the housewives in glamorous outfits, except Mary Cosby.

Cosby didn’t attend the RHOSLC reunion, but she was part of most of the conversation. Viewers were amazed to see how fellow cast members couldn’t stop talking about Cosby behind her back. While some of them criticized her for her blunt behavior and racist comments, Meredith Marks and Heather Gay supported her and her church.

Jennie Nguyen, who had a massive feud with Cosby in the finale, mentioned that the latter made racist remarks. The fellow housewives, too, agreed with her. However, viewers found it odd to mention Cosby at the reunion when she was not their to express her side of the story.

💙 @Markitoz408 Whoahhhh they should NOT be having a whole Mary segment when she’s not even their to speak for herself. #RHOSLC Whoahhhh they should NOT be having a whole Mary segment when she’s not even their to speak for herself. #RHOSLC

To note, Bravo displayed a disclaimer before the episode about Nguyen’s racism controversy. It read that reunion episodes were filmed before the housewife was fired by the network.

Here’s how fans reacted to Mary Cosby’s absence

Fans were seen taking a dig at the housewives on social media as the entire reunion part 1 was majorly focused on Cosby. It would have been interesting to see what would have happened if she was present during the reunion.

From Cosby’s mean remarks to Meredith Marks supporting her, the cast members talked about it all. And going by the preview of reunion part 2, the discussion about Cosby will continue.

Here’s what fans have to say:

Kawale @Kawalewalls Well one thing tonight‘s episode taught us is that Mary is the SHOW( but we already knew that) #RHOSLC Well one thing tonight‘s episode taught us is that Mary is the SHOW( but we already knew that) #RHOSLC

DRINK WATER💧❄️❄️❄️❄️ @bravomfbravo1 Has anyone checked on Mary after carrying the reunion on her back without even being there ?? #RHOSLC Has anyone checked on Mary after carrying the reunion on her back without even being there ?? #RHOSLC

Sham™ @Legendary_Sham Whole first part of the reunion about Mary!!!! Get off my girl !!! She not there feeling into y’all bull shit!!! #RHOSLC Whole first part of the reunion about Mary!!!! Get off my girl !!! She not there feeling into y’all bull shit!!! #RHOSLC

bb gorgeous @prima__domo Why are they still discussing for two more episodes Mary when she isn’t there? Its giving obsessed #RHOSLC Why are they still discussing for two more episodes Mary when she isn’t there? Its giving obsessed #RHOSLC

🌊Hope @fugeegirl but come on, she still carrying this stupid show rn

#RHOSLC Mary isn't even there, but they spent all this time speaking of her...the woman blocked mebut come on, she still carrying this stupid show rn Mary isn't even there, but they spent all this time speaking of her...the woman blocked me😬 but come on, she still carrying this stupid show rn#RHOSLC

BabyNafeesah @Muny_Motivated So we really gonna keep talking about Mary? Wow smh. 🤦🏾‍♀️ This reunion could’ve been one and done! #RHOSLC So we really gonna keep talking about Mary? Wow smh. 🤦🏾‍♀️ This reunion could’ve been one and done! #RHOSLC

cambella. @ceyoncegiselle #RHOSLC damn, so Mary is carrying part two of the reunion too!? #RHOSLC damn, so Mary is carrying part two of the reunion too!?

Cody Lew @CantResistCody Next week lets take a shot every time they mention Mary. We’re gonna have a GOOD time. #RHOSLC Next week lets take a shot every time they mention Mary. We’re gonna have a GOOD time. #RHOSLC https://t.co/1CeMYlYfvJ

Why Cosby didn’t attend RHOSLC reunion?

Prior to the reunion episode, host Andy Cohen and Meredith Marks had revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that Cosby had left the Bravo show. The reason for her exit was the mean behavior of fellow housewives.

Cosby’s annoyance towards the RHOSLC cast was confirmed when she didn’t attend reunion part 1 and would not appear in upcoming episodes either. Cohen addressed her absence at the beginning of the latest episode.

He said Cosby was hurt after watching Season 2, where Whitney Rose called her a “predator” more than once. In her response, Rose said that she had tried to apologize and talk to Cosby about it, but the latter didn’t show any respect towards her.

Furthermore, Heather Gay stated that Cosby should have appeared in the reunion episode to support Meredith Marks, who has stood by her side throughout the season.

