×
Create
Notifications

“Mary is no longer on the show”: Meredith Marks confirms Mary Cosby’s exit from ‘RHOSLC’; fans deliver mixed reaction

&#039;RHOSLC&#039; star Mary Cosby (Image via mary_m_cosby/ Instagram)
'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby (Image via mary_m_cosby/ Instagram)
Sushmita Sen
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 31, 2022 07:48 PM IST
Feature

RHOSLC Episode 19 was filled with drama and snarky comments. This time, Mary Cosby’s rude behavior toward fellow housewives turned out to be one of the highlights of the latest episode.

Earlier, speculation was rife that Cosby might leave the Bravo show, but fans were not sure why. In an after-show called Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Meredith Marks revealed that her friend Cosby was no longer a member of the RHOSLC cast. It is unclear if she left voluntarily or was fired.

Meredith just confirmed on WWHL that Mary "is no longer on the show." #RHOSLC

Fans react to the news

While some viewers were disappointed with the reality TV star’s exit, a few were happy.

Here’s how fans reacted:

Mary did us a favor an left . Jennie can go take a boat ride . Right along with Mary ! #RHOSLC
I just heard that @Mary_M_Cosby is no longer on #RHOSLC May I say #hallelujah and I hope “her” church replaces her. She is far too mean spirited to have that position. @BravoTV
Watching #RHOSLC I am confused why @BravoTV hasn’t let go of @Mary_M_Cosby a long time ago 😣
Oop Meredith just straight up said Mary is no longer on the show. #RHOSLC #WWHL
mary no longer on the show confirmed by meredith thank GOD #RHOSLC
I’m so sad Mary left #RHOSLC
Bring Mary back please!!! We are left with Jen fake crying, Lisa fake lying, and Whitney and Heather making up fake stories!!!!! #RHOSLC
Jacqueline and Luann all skipped the reunion and returned. And Nene left the reunion early and got a contract. Why can’t Mary return? Lisa Barlow can only do so much and Jen is going to jail. The show literally got its publicity from Mary. #RHOSLC
I hate that Mary left cuz her corky commentary is everything. #RHOSLC
There’s hope she’ll redeem herself in S3 now she’s the sole fashionista left (I still have a tiny bit of hope Mary comes back) #RHOSLC🤞🏽 twitter.com/teresaupdates/… https://t.co/mhO1i3XquK

Mary Cosby loses temper on husband-related subject

After Marks’ yelling episode, all the housewives started their day bonding in three different groups the next morning. While some went for horse-back riding and ATVing, Marks, Cosby and Jennie Nguyen chose a spa day.

Post their massages, the trio were sitting together when Nguyen and Marks asked each other about their husbands and family. Nguyen then moved on to Cosby, which didn’t go down well with the latter.

She told Nguyen that she’s not her friend, and is not comfortable discussing her personal life. This conversation was brought up on the dinner table later in the evening.

Cosby was seen saying that no one was friends in the group as they badmouthed each other on their backs all the time. All the ladies, except Marks, questioned her beliefs.

Speculations suggest that the ill treatment Cosby received in the group resulted in her exit from the show. However other reports also claimed that a low paycheck from Bravo was another reason.

‘RHOSLC’ Season 2 Episode 19 recap

Viewers witnessed a lot of drama in the latest episode of Season 2. While Cosby’s dinner with the ladies didn’t go well, Lisa Barlow went on a rant badmouthing Marks.

Barlow was upset with Marks for being yelled at a day earlier and that the latter doesn’t support her, but stood by Cosby. In Episode 19, Barlow left the ladies at the dinner table and went into her room, while the camera crew was outside the door.

She had her mic on when she talked ill of Marks by pointing fingers at her character and calling her fake. Only time will tell whether the two can ever reconcile their friendship.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

RHOSLC airs new episodes every Sunday at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

Edited by Saman
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी