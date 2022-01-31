“Mary is no longer on the show”: Meredith Marks confirms Mary Cosby’s exit from ‘RHOSLC’; fans deliver mixed reaction

RHOSLC Episode 19 was filled with drama and snarky comments. This time, Mary Cosby’s rude behavior toward fellow housewives turned out to be one of the highlights of the latest episode.

Earlier, speculation was rife that Cosby might leave the Bravo show, but fans were not sure why. In an after-show called Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Meredith Marks revealed that her friend Cosby was no longer a member of the RHOSLC cast. It is unclear if she left voluntarily or was fired.

Gibson Johns @gibsonoma Meredith just confirmed on WWHL that Mary "is no longer on the show." #RHOSLC Meredith just confirmed on WWHL that Mary "is no longer on the show." #RHOSLC

Fans react to the news

While some viewers were disappointed with the reality TV star’s exit, a few were happy.

Here’s how fans reacted:

Trendingtopic22 @CHINAbanks00 Mary did us a favor an left . Jennie can go take a boat ride . Right along with Mary ! #RHOSLC Mary did us a favor an left . Jennie can go take a boat ride . Right along with Mary ! #RHOSLC

Bravo Boyfriends @BravoBoyfriends #WWHL Oop Meredith just straight up said Mary is no longer on the show. #RHOSLC Oop Meredith just straight up said Mary is no longer on the show. #RHOSLC #WWHL

kįrk @kuarkland mary no longer on the show confirmed by meredith thank GOD #RHOSLC mary no longer on the show confirmed by meredith thank GOD #RHOSLC

Me myself and I @99problemsbut Bring Mary back please!!! We are left with Jen fake crying, Lisa fake lying, and Whitney and Heather making up fake stories!!!!! #RHOSLC Bring Mary back please!!! We are left with Jen fake crying, Lisa fake lying, and Whitney and Heather making up fake stories!!!!! #RHOSLC

if you dont like my shade, step out of my shadow @rhoaoftwirl Jacqueline and Luann all skipped the reunion and returned. And Nene left the reunion early and got a contract. Why can’t Mary return? Lisa Barlow can only do so much and Jen is going to jail. The show literally got its publicity from Mary. #RHOSLC Jacqueline and Luann all skipped the reunion and returned. And Nene left the reunion early and got a contract. Why can’t Mary return? Lisa Barlow can only do so much and Jen is going to jail. The show literally got its publicity from Mary. #RHOSLC

Mary Cosby loses temper on husband-related subject

After Marks’ yelling episode, all the housewives started their day bonding in three different groups the next morning. While some went for horse-back riding and ATVing, Marks, Cosby and Jennie Nguyen chose a spa day.

Post their massages, the trio were sitting together when Nguyen and Marks asked each other about their husbands and family. Nguyen then moved on to Cosby, which didn’t go down well with the latter.

She told Nguyen that she’s not her friend, and is not comfortable discussing her personal life. This conversation was brought up on the dinner table later in the evening.

Cosby was seen saying that no one was friends in the group as they badmouthed each other on their backs all the time. All the ladies, except Marks, questioned her beliefs.

Speculations suggest that the ill treatment Cosby received in the group resulted in her exit from the show. However other reports also claimed that a low paycheck from Bravo was another reason.

‘RHOSLC’ Season 2 Episode 19 recap

Viewers witnessed a lot of drama in the latest episode of Season 2. While Cosby’s dinner with the ladies didn’t go well, Lisa Barlow went on a rant badmouthing Marks.

Barlow was upset with Marks for being yelled at a day earlier and that the latter doesn’t support her, but stood by Cosby. In Episode 19, Barlow left the ladies at the dinner table and went into her room, while the camera crew was outside the door.

She had her mic on when she talked ill of Marks by pointing fingers at her character and calling her fake. Only time will tell whether the two can ever reconcile their friendship.

RHOSLC airs new episodes every Sunday at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

