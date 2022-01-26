Why is everyone hating on 'RHOSLC' star Jennie Nguyen? Social media drama explained as Bravo fires her

The unpleasant past of Jennie Nguyen has come back to haunt her. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has been fired from the Bravo reality show after her racist Facebook post surfaced last week.

Bravo stopped shooting The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City with her after “her offensive social media posts" were brought to light.

All about Jennie Nguyen’s social media drama

Bravo network issued a statement about their decision to sack the actress from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, saying:

She has faced backlash after her offensive Facebook Post from 2020 came to light. The post was written during the anti-racism movement after the murder of African-American bouncer George Floyd. He was killed during an arrest by a police officer on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In the post, Nguyen reportedly called the 'Black Lives Matter' protesters "thugs and rioters." She even shared racist memes and repeated pro-police talking points on her aggressive post. According to Page Six, Nguyen has now deleted photos and memes from the account.

After Nguyen’s post surfaced, one of the fans reportedly created a Change.org petition titled “Fire Jennie Nguyen for being a Racist.” The petition read:

“Jennie Nguyen’s Facebook shows who she truly is. It shows us what she believes & how she feels about Black people. The posts are beyond problematic. Beyond ignorance. They condone violence. They laugh at violence. It’s disgusting.”

Following the backlash, the 44-year-old Nguyen apologized for her offensive comments on her Instagram post and mentioned that she had deactivated her Facebook account. Her full Instagram post read:

Even Nguyen’s fellow co-stars on reality show The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City were shocked by her Facebook post reportedly calling her "racist," "prejudicial," and "vile." To everyone’s relief, Bravo “ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen” after her controversial social media posts came under fire.

Bravo’s is currently shooting the third season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in Utah with Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Jen Shah, Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Sundays on Bravo.

