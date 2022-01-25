Top Chef X Summer House: An epic crossover that left fans stunned

Bravo's Summer House is now officially in its sixth season and has now revealed a surprise for its fans in the second episode. The season saw its entire cast back with a few exceptions, but what was most surprising was what new newbie Mya Allen brought into the house.

Mya Allen in Summer House and the crossover

Mya Allen (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mya was introduced as a friend of Paige DeSorbo and in her first introductory video, goes on to confess that she had moved to New York City with her ex-fiance. The show then pans out to show that her ex-fiance is, in fact, a Bravloberity.

The man is none other than Kwame Onwachi, a contestant of Top Chef 2015. The couple dated for a couple of years before they broke up during the pandemic. Fans were surprised to see another crossover at Bravo's Summer House, and were quick to convey their excitement.

According to a report by Reality Tea, Kwame Onwuachi was the fan favorite as well as the best dressed man on Top Chef. Fans were quick to remember their favorite Top Chef contestant and did not hold back on the love.

BadGalAli @aliweitz Mya’s ex is my Top Chef crush Kwame!?!? Visit that well girl #SummerHouse Mya’s ex is my Top Chef crush Kwame!?!? Visit that well girl #SummerHouse

Viki @ReallyViki Mya was engaged to one of my fave Too Chef Contestants, I love a bravoverse cross over (that doesn't include Austen) #SummerHouse Mya was engaged to one of my fave Too Chef Contestants, I love a bravoverse cross over (that doesn't include Austen) #SummerHouse

Some fans talked about the possibility of a reverse crossover.

LOU E PETTY @loutfieliasAL Mya was engaged to Kwame from Top Chef? Let's get her on S20 of Top Chef next year!! #SummerHouse Mya was engaged to Kwame from Top Chef? Let's get her on S20 of Top Chef next year!! #SummerHouse

Who is Kwame Onwuachi?

Aside from being on Top Chef and a fan favorite, Onwuachi was also named one of the Best New Chefs in 2019 by the Food and Wine magazine. His memoir Notes from a Young Black Chef was also released in 2019 and the cookbook My America, Recipes from a Young Black Chef is set to be released in May 2022.

Mya earns a thums up from fans

Fans seem to have accepted Mya into their hearts. Fans took to social media to convey their love for Mya.

Sassypants321 @Sassypants3211 Mya is so relatable and I’m enjoying her so far… #SummerHouse Mya is so relatable and I’m enjoying her so far… #SummerHouse https://t.co/uEiTbZMain

With all the love showered on Mya, it would be fair to assume the fans have really taken a liking to crossovers. Crossovers of Summer House and Winter House with Vanderpump Rules and Southern Charm respectively were a hit with the fans and the Top Chef crossover did not disappoint.

