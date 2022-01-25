×
Create
Notifications

Top Chef X Summer House: An epic crossover that left fans stunned

An epic crossover (Image via Sportskeeda)
An epic crossover (Image via Sportskeeda)
varsha.narayanan130613
comments icon
Modified Jan 25, 2022 10:26 PM IST
News

Bravo's Summer House is now officially in its sixth season and has now revealed a surprise for its fans in the second episode. The season saw its entire cast back with a few exceptions, but what was most surprising was what new newbie Mya Allen brought into the house.

Mya Allen in Summer House and the crossover

Mya Allen (Image via Sportskeeda)
Mya Allen (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mya was introduced as a friend of Paige DeSorbo and in her first introductory video, goes on to confess that she had moved to New York City with her ex-fiance. The show then pans out to show that her ex-fiance is, in fact, a Bravloberity.

The man is none other than Kwame Onwachi, a contestant of Top Chef 2015. The couple dated for a couple of years before they broke up during the pandemic. Fans were surprised to see another crossover at Bravo's Summer House, and were quick to convey their excitement.

Mya's ex-fiance is Kwame?! The bravo crossover of it all 🤯 #SummerHouse https://t.co/mQoLt3LYXi
THIS #TOPCHEF & #SUMMERHOUSE CROSSOVER... I AM DEAD https://t.co/OnJBETkopH

According to a report by Reality Tea, Kwame Onwuachi was the fan favorite as well as the best dressed man on Top Chef. Fans were quick to remember their favorite Top Chef contestant and did not hold back on the love.

Mya’s ex is my Top Chef crush Kwame!?!? Visit that well girl #SummerHouse
Oh wow, Mya was engaged to Kwame?!? He’s one of my favorite chefs from #TopChef.#SummerHouse
Mya was engaged to one of my fave Too Chef Contestants, I love a bravoverse cross over (that doesn't include Austen) #SummerHouse

Some fans talked about the possibility of a reverse crossover.

Wait now I'm wondering if Mya was on @BravoTopChef during the season on the "family" episodes @BravoTV #summerhouse
Mya was engaged to Kwame from Top Chef? Let's get her on S20 of Top Chef next year!! #SummerHouse

Who is Kwame Onwuachi?

Aside from being on Top Chef and a fan favorite, Onwuachi was also named one of the Best New Chefs in 2019 by the Food and Wine magazine. His memoir Notes from a Young Black Chef was also released in 2019 and the cookbook My America, Recipes from a Young Black Chef is set to be released in May 2022.

Mya earns a thums up from fans

Fans seem to have accepted Mya into their hearts. Fans took to social media to convey their love for Mya.

Mya is so relatable and I’m enjoying her so far… #SummerHouse https://t.co/uEiTbZMain
Mya is stunning #SummerHouse
Mya seems great 😍☀️ #SummerHouse https://t.co/csRgHmaCFc
Mya is gorgeous! #SummerHouse

Also ReadArticle Continues below

With all the love showered on Mya, it would be fair to assume the fans have really taken a liking to crossovers. Crossovers of Summer House and Winter House with Vanderpump Rules and Southern Charm respectively were a hit with the fans and the Top Chef crossover did not disappoint.

Edited by Sabika
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी