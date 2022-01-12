Who is Alex Wach from ‘Summer House’?

Alex Wach is one of the newcomers to enter the new season of Bravo’s Summer House. He is a fitness instructor who is all set to have some fun in the Hamptons.

Wach was born in Hong Kong but moved to New York at the age of 12. According to his bio on the network’s site, he has three priorities:

“Eating healthy, working out, and looking good.”

Since childhood, he was interested in sports and thus, started focusing on short and mid-distance sprints, while participating in the cross country and track teams. After graduating from Fordham University, he joined a well-known fitness center, Tone House, as a client operation.

He has also worked in the corporate world for three years, but didn’t enjoy it, and returned to Tone House as a certified personal trainer. He is also a Wilhelmina Fitness Model.

Alex Wach once tore a ligament in his foot

Wach loves challenges. When he was born, doctors said that he was too weak, but her mother took great care of him and made him strong. In his portfolio interview, Wach stated that he participated in multiple sports just to prove the doctors wrong.

His determination was proved when he discovered a “new aspect of fitness” when he was injured. In high school, Wach had a sports injury; he tore a ligament in his foot, which didn’t allow him to participate in sprint race competition. During this time, he started weight lifting that gave him a new direction toward fitness.

Speaking about the incident, he said:

“I learned that even an injury can be a blessing in disguise or a new lesson to learn.”

With a positive attitude and good looks, Wach will be seen joining the cast of Summer House in the upcoming season.

All about ‘Summer House’ Season 6

Apart from Wach, Summer House Season 6 will welcome yet another newcomer, Mya Allen. A private chef by profession, she will come as Paige DeSorbo’s friend.

The reality show will also feature Winter House’s Andrea Denver as this season’s new cast member.

The remaining reality stars who are returning for Season 6 include DeSorbo, Lindsey Hubbard, Danielle Olivera, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, and Ciara Miller.

The official synopsis of Summer House reads:

“Everyone’s favorite Hamptons crew is back and ready to 'send it' for a summer full of rosé, shenanigans, and a much anticipated wedding!”

Batula and Cooke’s wedding will be part of this season, which is all set to premiere on Bravo on Monday, January 17, at 9:00 PM ET.

