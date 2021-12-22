Paige DeSorbo's ex-boyfriend: Dating history explored as 'Winter House' star goes Instagram official with Crag Conover

Paige DeSorbo has made her relationship with Craig Conover official on Instagram. DeSorbo shared a picture with Conover on the social networking site for the first time.

DeSorbo was seen placing her arm around Conover as the latter was seen leaning over and kissing her on the forehead. They also celebrated the success of Conover’s Sewing Down South company over the weekend and the Season 8 wrap party for Southern Charm.

DeSorbo wore a floor-length white dress with cut-outs at the hips, and Conover was in a burgundy suit jacket, black pants, and bowtie. The pair’s close friends and co-stars sent their best wishes to them.

Page Six revealed back in October 2021 that Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover were dating each other. A source close to the couple said that their friendship grew as they spent more time together.

Relationship history of Paige DeSorbo

DeSorbo shared a picture with an unknown man back in summer 2019 via Instagram. The man was confirmed to be Perry Rahbar, DeSorbo’s new boyfriend.

DeSorbo then posted another picture with Rahbar at Sauce Restaurant in New York. The couple were seen enjoying their meal as Rahbar announced their dating status with a picture of them at Miami’s KYU.

Paige DeSorbo and Perry Rahbar then traveled to Italy and Spain and posted several pictures together. The couple separated in October 2020 after being together for more than a year.

Reasons behind Paige DeSorbo and Perry Rahbar’s breakup

In an interview with People, DeSorbo spoke up about her breakup and said that she was not ready to take on things that she knew Rahbar was ready for. She also said,

“He’s 10 years older than me, so much smarter, so much more accomplished, just more mature. And I never wanted to let him down. So I just felt like maybe this isn’t our right time.”

Paige DeSorbo and Perry Rahbar separated back in 2020 (Images via perryrahbar and paige_desorbo /Instagram)

Paige DeSorbo also said that they have been struggling with the problems of their relationship for some time and the Covid-19 pandemic helped them to talk things through.

DeSorbo and Rahbar are said to be on good terms and DeSorbo stated that although they are no longer in a relationship, they still have a lot of love and respect for each other.

