Who is Mya Allen from 'Summer House’?

Bravo’s Summer House is all set to premiere its new season soon. This time, it will star three newcomers, including Paige DeSorbo’s friend Mya Allen.

According to the network’s bio, Allen is a restaurant consultant and also runs a cookie business called The Knead, in New York City. Her business is a product of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many people, she started The Knead as a blog but later decided to turn it into a business.

Currently, she works as a private chef in WoodSpoon, a food delivery service company. Prior to NYC, she used to work in the food and beverage industry’s corporate section in Washington D.C.

Mya Allen was previously engaged

Allen’s bio claim that she was engaged, but called it off after she fell out of love with her ex-fiance during the quarantine period. She is all set to begin a new chapter in her personal life and thus, expects to find love in Summer House and also, have fun in the Hamptons.

Allen will appear as a friend of DeSorbo, who was last seen in Bravo’s new show, Winter House.

She found love on the show with Southern Charm’s Craig Conover. Will DeSorbo help her friend Allen find love? Only time will tell.

Who are ‘Summer House’ Season 6 newcomers?

Apart from Allen, Summer House Season 6 will introduce newcomer Alex Wach. He was born in Hong Kong, but has been living in New York since the age of 12. He is a fitness instructor by profession and is all set to let loose in the Hamptons.

The upcoming season will also welcome Andrea Denver as the new cast member. Bravo fans have seen him earlier in Winter House. He is a professional model and actor who has worked in several music videos with top celebrities like Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez.

The official synopsis of Summer House Season 6 reads:

“Everyone’s favorite Hamptons crew is back and ready to 'send it' for a summer full of rosé, shenanigans, and a much anticipated wedding!”

DeSorbo, Danielle Olivera, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller, Luke Gulbranson and Amanda Batula will return this season.

Cooke and Batula will tie the knot by the end of season 6, which is set to premiere Monday, January 17 at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

Edited by Danyal Arabi