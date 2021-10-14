Who is Andrea Denver on 'Winter House'? Italian model regrets "unfaithful actions"

Bravo's newest reality television wonder, Winter House, is finally here. Stars from Southern Charm and Summer House get together for the unexpected crossover series.

Winter House, revolves around cast members on a two-week-long vacation in Stowe, Vermont. The six-episode series will keep fans well entertained with ice-cold betrayals and hot tub drama.

The official synopsis of Winter House reads:

“When the temperature drops, the drama heats up! Embark on the ultimate winter getaway with some of Bravo’s beloved Summer House and Southern Charm cast members and their friends during a two-week vacation in Stowe, Vermont.”

Who is Andrea Denver on Winter House?

Hailing from the city of love, Verona, Andrea Denver is a professional model and actor. Andrea has traveled the world shooting music videos with A-list celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift.

Currently based in New York, Denver has worked on campaigns for major brands such as Ralph Lauren and 2xist. Andrea is quite popular on social media, having about 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

Winter House star Andrea, dealt with deep regret after his unfaithful actions cost him his serious relationship with his long-time girlfriend.

Denver wants to start his next relationship with a clear conscience and no baggage from the past. Andrea is no stranger when it comes to ice, he holds a few Ski Cup Championships under his belt and is ready to show it all off!

About Winter House

Although Winter House is the ultimate winter getaway, it wasn't easy for cast members to shoot in icy Vermont, since Southern Charm is set in South Carolina and Summer House is in The Hamptons, giving them a major shake-up.

Crew member Craig Conover revealed that he and Austen Kroll were probably the most unprepared when it came to the outfits for their getaway trip. Craig confessed:

“We didn’t pack right. The only thing we packed right for was snowboarding. Other than that, we were in a little bit of trouble.”

Winter House is set to premiere on Bravo Wednesday, October 20, at 9 p.m. ET.

Edited by Danyal Arabi