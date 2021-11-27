'The Housewife & the Shah Shocker': 5 things to know about Jen Shah's fraud scheme

Jen Shah was arrested for her alleged role in a decade-long telemarketing scheme while filming season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

The Bravo star was a polarizing character on the series as fans questioned her job, her need for several assistants, and the over-the-top, loud lifestyle that she portrayed on the show.

Watch the trailer for the documentary crime series that investigates Jen Shah's shocking case:

In this article, we explore 5 facts about Jen Shah's fraud scheme.

1) The accusations against Jen Shah

Jen and her assistant Smith's alleged roles in the telemarketing scheme include defrauding hundreds of elderly people, many over the age of 55, by selling fake lead lists for bogus business opportunities.

2) The timeline

The two suspects have been involved in the fraud since 2012. Although Jen and Smith were indicted only in March 2021, the case dates back to 2019.

Ten other names in the investigation include Anthony Cheedie, Chad Allen, Shane Hanna Cameron Brewster, Kevin Handren, Joseph Ciaccio, Joseph Minetto, Joseph Depaola, Derek Larkin, and Mattie Cirilo.

3) Charges against Jen Shah

The reality television star has been booked on conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Both Jen and her assistant are subject to face a maximum sentence of 30 years for wire fraud charges and an additional 20 years for money laundering charges.

4) Jen Shah's request gets denied

Jen filed a motion to dismiss her ongoing case, but the plea was dismissed in August 2021.

Shah has retained attorney Priya Chaudhry, of ChaudhryLaw PLLC, to represent her in the case moving forward, according to court documents.

5) RHOSLC filming update

RHOSLC is still filming amidst Jen's legal situation. An insider said:

"Production sees this as a great storyline. One that everyone will want to see unfold. It’s ratings gold. They're going to use as much footage as they can that they're legally allowed to use."

About Jen Shah's arrest

Jen Shah's arrest was documented in the RHOSLC season 2 episode, which aired in November 2021.

Right before her arrest, Jen told her co-stars that she would be unable to join the crew on a holiday as her husband was suffering from a medical emergency.

Fifteen minutes later, the police authorities apprehended Jen Shah in a beauty clinic. A concerned co-star asked:

"Is Jen playing a prank on us, though?"

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Housewife & the Shah Shocker will be available to stream on November 29 on Hulu.

Edited by Prem Deshpande