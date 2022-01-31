"Lisa and Meredith's friendship is over": 'RHOSLC' fans react to Lisa Barlow "hot mic moment"

Season 2 of RHOSLC, aka The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, is getting more dramatic with each episode. In the latest one (Episode 19), Lisa Barlow went on a rant off-camera when her mic was on.
She badmouthed her so-called friend Meredith Marks while character-shaming her. Fans call Barlow’s rant the “hot mic moment” and wonder whether she really was unaware of the microphone.
After speaking ill of Marks, Barlow came out of the room and threw the mic toward the camera crew. Fans are not buying the act and slamming the reality TV star for ruining her friendship with Marks for good.
During the after-show with Andy Cohen, the clip was shown to Marks and she appeared to be disappointed.
Netizens blast Lisa Barlow for her harsh words
RHOSLC Episode 19 started on a positive note after Marks had a meltdown the night before. The girls were on a Zion trip and Marks arrived late, citing her father’s memorial as the reason. When Barlow questioned whether it was true or not, Marks yelled at everyone.
In the latest episode, Barlow was shown hurt by Marks’ words and the way the latter supported Mary Cosby for her snarky comments. At the dinner table, things turned ugly and Barlow left without saying a word. She went to her room while the camera crew was outside. However, she had her mic on.
She shamed Marks by calling her fake and saying that her house was ugly. This rant didn’t go down well with the show’s fans as they felt that Barlow ruined 10 years of friendship with her harsh comments about Marks.
Here’s how fans reacted:
All about ‘RHOSLC’ Episode 19
The second season of RHOSLC has been a roller coaster ride and a ten-year-old friendship went down the drain the latest episode. It remains to be seen whether things get back to normal between Marks and Barlow in the coming days.
The official synopsis of Episode 19 sums up what happened in the episode. It reads:
“As the Zion trip continues, the women head out for a day of horseback riding, ATVing and spa treatments; but the lingering doubt over whether Meredith held a memorial for her father continues. Jen hosts a Cinco De Mayo celebration where Jennie finds herself at odds with Mary yet again. And when Meredith defends Mary, a distraught Lisa goes off.”
Bravo releases new episodes of RHOSLC Season 2 every Sunday at 9.00 pm ET. The upcoming episode is titled 'Memorial Meltdown' and will air on February 2 on Bravo.