RHOSLC reunion Part 1 preview: Mary Cosby will not join the housewives and more

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) Season 2 has come to an end. After its finale on February 20, Bravo will release three reunion episodes of the reality TV show.

Hosted by Andy Cohen, a preview of the reunion’s first part revealed a lot of details on what to expect. The episode will be graced by housewives Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Jen Shah, Jennie Nguyen, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose.

Mary Cosby will not be attending the reunion, citing the fact that she was called a “predator” by Rose. News of her exit came a few episodes back when Marks confirmed it on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Cosby’s major reason for quitting the show was reportedly the treatment she was receiving from fellow housewives.

Lisa Barlow to walk out of reunion episode

The trailer shared by Bravo showed that Barlow’s infamous rant will be addressed in the upcoming reunion episode. For those who didn’t follow the season, Barlow had a fight with Marks during the Zion trip. After feeling betrayed, she went to her room with her mic on while the camera crew was outside her door.

She went on a rant badmouthing Marks and threw some shade on fellow housewives as well. In reunion’s preview clip, Cohen said that her rant seemed like a “truth dump,” which Barlow denied.

Addressing the incident, Marks said:

“The venom and hatred that the delivery came with it was resonated, I was sick.”

Other ladies also questioned Barlow as to why she badmouthed them. In the next shot, the housewife was seen walking out of the episode saying that she’s "done."

When will RHOSLC Reunion Part 1 air?

RHOSLC Reunion Part 1 will also show Cohen asking Shah about her money laundering charges. While the latter said she’s innocent until proven guilty, she acted ignorant when Cohen asked her about the terms of the charges.

Shah was also seen questioning her fellow cast members’ loyalty and friendship. A whole lot of drama and revelations can be expected from the upcoming reunion episodes.

The first part will air on Sunday, February 27, at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several streaming services such as Fubo TV, Sling, Philo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

The episode will also be available on Bravo’s website after its premiere. Fans can watch RHOSLC previous episodes on Peacock TV as well.

