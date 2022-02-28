“Heather is being super annoying”: RHOSLC fans slam Heather Gay for attacking Lisa Barlow in reunion part 1

The first part of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) reunion aired on Bravo on Sunday. The episode featured Heather Gay pouring out all her opinions about everyone, especially Lisa Barlow.

Viewers were surprised to see Gay criticize and create drama in the reunion as she was less dramatic throughout the season. It looked like the housewife was saving her opinion for the finale.

Not only did she call out Barlow for badmouthing her, but Gay also argued with the fellow housewife for speaking ill about other cast members. She slammed Barlow for ruining ten years of friendship with Meredith Marks and instigating conflict between her and Whitney Rose.

Fans call Heather Gay “bully” and “pot-stirrer”

Throughout the reunion episode, Gay was attacking Barlow related to fellow housewives’ problems. She called Barlow a “liar," while supporting Rose, who brutally criticized Barlow and called her a "pot-stirrer."

Viewers found Gay super annoying and thought that she was the one who was stirring the pot alongside Rose. They lashed out at her on social media for being double faced and bullying Barlow in the reunion episode after she kept mum for the entire season.

Here’s what fans have to say about Gay:

V 🐩 @VLynNette2U Heather is being super annoying during this reunion. Like girl you aren’t that obsessed with Lisa. Like honestly it’s pretty sad. #RHOSLC Heather is being super annoying during this reunion. Like girl you aren’t that obsessed with Lisa. Like honestly it’s pretty sad. #RHOSLC https://t.co/2KjwFom8LQ

Breezy @QueenOfTrashTV Heather is trying too hard to stay relevant with this Lisa grudge. It’s gotten so weird #RHOSLC Heather is trying too hard to stay relevant with this Lisa grudge. It’s gotten so weird #RHOSLC

Siddhartha @SOMEWHEREINT1ME Heather never brings it during the season but she always brings it during the reunion #RHOSLC Heather never brings it during the season but she always brings it during the reunion #RHOSLC

J La @JLLL2011 Seems like Heather is two faced. All season she stays mute but when a reunion comes, she does a 180 which is why she loses credibility each year #RHOSLC #RHOSLC reunion Seems like Heather is two faced. All season she stays mute but when a reunion comes, she does a 180 which is why she loses credibility each year #RHOSLC #RHOSLCreunion

glitter @glidergirrl I’m sorry but Heather is a bully and Whitney is like a yapping Chihuahua! Heaven forbid Jennie stand up for Lisa but the two of them do that for each other! #RHOSLC I’m sorry but Heather is a bully and Whitney is like a yapping Chihuahua! Heaven forbid Jennie stand up for Lisa but the two of them do that for each other! #RHOSLC

maraj Jayden pierce @marajpierce Heather and Whitney keep making eye contact they might as well high five cuz they’re the real pot stirrers #RHOSLC Heather and Whitney keep making eye contact they might as well high five cuz they’re the real pot stirrers #RHOSLC

jenna @jenna_depas Heather is getting me heated this week i really don’t know how y’all stan her she’s quiet and behind the scenes manipulative, never held accountable in season and then brave at the reunion. Pls. #RHOSLC Heather is getting me heated this week i really don’t know how y’all stan her she’s quiet and behind the scenes manipulative, never held accountable in season and then brave at the reunion. Pls. #RHOSLC

Mostly Unpopular Bravo opinions @bravo_mostly #RHOSLC



Heather’s takes are odd.



H stands up for off things Mary has said calling them Bible.

She’s stood up for Jen for calling her Shrek and other awful things.

But she draws the line at Lisa calling her a good time girl. #RHOSLC reunionHeather’s takes are odd.H stands up for off things Mary has said calling them Bible.She’s stood up for Jen for calling her Shrek and other awful things.But she draws the line at Lisa calling her a good time girl. #RHOSLC #RHOSLCreunion Heather’s takes are odd.H stands up for off things Mary has said calling them Bible.She’s stood up for Jen for calling her Shrek and other awful things.But she draws the line at Lisa calling her a good time girl. https://t.co/ty7lWX6IXh

Gabby @gmora567 I feel like Heather is trying really hard to see Lisa fall hard. At this point Heather will keep going after lisa every reunion. #RHOSLC I feel like Heather is trying really hard to see Lisa fall hard. At this point Heather will keep going after lisa every reunion. #RHOSLC https://t.co/FJdjWjsYSG

What happened in RHOSLC reunion?

The reunion was majorly focused on all the housewives lashing out at Barlow, especially for the infamous rant. Those who followed Season 2 must be aware of the episode, where Barlow went on a rant about Meredith Marks, leading to their friendship being ruined.

However, in RHOSLC reunion part 1, the incident was brought up more than once. Not just Marks, but all the other housewives, too, called out Barlow for speaking ill about an old friend. The housewife was also targeted for body shaming Gay, badmouthing Rose, and calling Jen Shah “controversial.”

The latest episode of RHOSLC also dealt with Mary Cosby’s reason of not attending the reunion, Shah’s legal battle over her money laundering case, and Jennie Nguyen accusing others of being racist towards her.

A disclaimer was displayed on the screen before the reunion started and it stated that the episode was filmed before Nguyen’s racism controversy. For those unaware, she has been fired by Bravo for some racist posts.

Meanwhile, the episode was hosted by Andy Cohen, and the second part of the RHOSLC reunion will air next Monday on the network at 9.00 pm ET.

