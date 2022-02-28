×
Create
Notifications

“Heather is being super annoying”: RHOSLC fans slam Heather Gay for attacking Lisa Barlow in reunion part 1

Heather Gay and Lisa Barlow from RHOSLC (Image via heathergay, lisabarlow14/Instagram)
Heather Gay and Lisa Barlow from RHOSLC (Image via heathergay, lisabarlow14/Instagram)
Sushmita Sen
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 28, 2022 11:03 AM IST
Feature

The first part of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) reunion aired on Bravo on Sunday. The episode featured Heather Gay pouring out all her opinions about everyone, especially Lisa Barlow.

Viewers were surprised to see Gay criticize and create drama in the reunion as she was less dramatic throughout the season. It looked like the housewife was saving her opinion for the finale.

Not only did she call out Barlow for badmouthing her, but Gay also argued with the fellow housewife for speaking ill about other cast members. She slammed Barlow for ruining ten years of friendship with Meredith Marks and instigating conflict between her and Whitney Rose.

Fans call Heather Gay “bully” and “pot-stirrer”

Throughout the reunion episode, Gay was attacking Barlow related to fellow housewives’ problems. She called Barlow a “liar," while supporting Rose, who brutally criticized Barlow and called her a "pot-stirrer."

Viewers found Gay super annoying and thought that she was the one who was stirring the pot alongside Rose. They lashed out at her on social media for being double faced and bullying Barlow in the reunion episode after she kept mum for the entire season.

Here’s what fans have to say about Gay:

Heather is being super annoying during this reunion. Like girl you aren’t that obsessed with Lisa. Like honestly it’s pretty sad. #RHOSLC https://t.co/2KjwFom8LQ
Heather is trying too hard to stay relevant with this Lisa grudge. It’s gotten so weird #RHOSLC
Heather never brings it during the season but she always brings it during the reunion #RHOSLC
Seems like Heather is two faced. All season she stays mute but when a reunion comes, she does a 180 which is why she loses credibility each year #RHOSLC #RHOSLCreunion
I’m sorry but Heather is a bully and Whitney is like a yapping Chihuahua! Heaven forbid Jennie stand up for Lisa but the two of them do that for each other! #RHOSLC
Heather and Whitney keep making eye contact they might as well high five cuz they’re the real pot stirrers #RHOSLC
Heather is getting me heated this week i really don’t know how y’all stan her she’s quiet and behind the scenes manipulative, never held accountable in season and then brave at the reunion. Pls. #RHOSLC
My god Heather and Whitney are extra insufferable tonight #RHOSLC https://t.co/bF003dyak7
#RHOSLC #RHOSLCreunion Heather’s takes are odd.H stands up for off things Mary has said calling them Bible.She’s stood up for Jen for calling her Shrek and other awful things.But she draws the line at Lisa calling her a good time girl. https://t.co/ty7lWX6IXh
I feel like Heather is trying really hard to see Lisa fall hard. At this point Heather will keep going after lisa every reunion. #RHOSLC https://t.co/FJdjWjsYSG

What happened in RHOSLC reunion?

The reunion was majorly focused on all the housewives lashing out at Barlow, especially for the infamous rant. Those who followed Season 2 must be aware of the episode, where Barlow went on a rant about Meredith Marks, leading to their friendship being ruined.

However, in RHOSLC reunion part 1, the incident was brought up more than once. Not just Marks, but all the other housewives, too, called out Barlow for speaking ill about an old friend. The housewife was also targeted for body shaming Gay, badmouthing Rose, and calling Jen Shah “controversial.”

The latest episode of RHOSLC also dealt with Mary Cosby’s reason of not attending the reunion, Shah’s legal battle over her money laundering case, and Jennie Nguyen accusing others of being racist towards her.

A disclaimer was displayed on the screen before the reunion started and it stated that the episode was filmed before Nguyen’s racism controversy. For those unaware, she has been fired by Bravo for some racist posts.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, the episode was hosted by Andy Cohen, and the second part of the RHOSLC reunion will air next Monday on the network at 9.00 pm ET.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी