“Heather is being super annoying”: RHOSLC fans slam Heather Gay for attacking Lisa Barlow in reunion part 1

The first part of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) reunion aired on Bravo on Sunday. The episode featured Heather Gay pouring out all her opinions about everyone, especially Lisa Barlow.
Viewers were surprised to see Gay criticize and create drama in the reunion as she was less dramatic throughout the season. It looked like the housewife was saving her opinion for the finale.
Not only did she call out Barlow for badmouthing her, but Gay also argued with the fellow housewife for speaking ill about other cast members. She slammed Barlow for ruining ten years of friendship with Meredith Marks and instigating conflict between her and Whitney Rose.
Fans call Heather Gay “bully” and “pot-stirrer”
Throughout the reunion episode, Gay was attacking Barlow related to fellow housewives’ problems. She called Barlow a “liar," while supporting Rose, who brutally criticized Barlow and called her a "pot-stirrer."
Viewers found Gay super annoying and thought that she was the one who was stirring the pot alongside Rose. They lashed out at her on social media for being double faced and bullying Barlow in the reunion episode after she kept mum for the entire season.
Here’s what fans have to say about Gay:
What happened in RHOSLC reunion?
The reunion was majorly focused on all the housewives lashing out at Barlow, especially for the infamous rant. Those who followed Season 2 must be aware of the episode, where Barlow went on a rant about Meredith Marks, leading to their friendship being ruined.
However, in RHOSLC reunion part 1, the incident was brought up more than once. Not just Marks, but all the other housewives, too, called out Barlow for speaking ill about an old friend. The housewife was also targeted for body shaming Gay, badmouthing Rose, and calling Jen Shah “controversial.”
The latest episode of RHOSLC also dealt with Mary Cosby’s reason of not attending the reunion, Shah’s legal battle over her money laundering case, and Jennie Nguyen accusing others of being racist towards her.
A disclaimer was displayed on the screen before the reunion started and it stated that the episode was filmed before Nguyen’s racism controversy. For those unaware, she has been fired by Bravo for some racist posts.
Meanwhile, the episode was hosted by Andy Cohen, and the second part of the RHOSLC reunion will air next Monday on the network at 9.00 pm ET.