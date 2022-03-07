Mexican Soccer brawl video goes viral, up to 17 fans killed and at least 26 left injured  

Seventeen fans were killed, and at least 26 people were brutally injured in a brawl that occurred in a Mexican soccer game. This took place in the Corregidora stadium, where the Liga MX game was taking place. Querétaro and Atlas were forced to abandon the second half of the game as a fight ensued.

Mauricio Kuri, the governor of Querétaro, said in a statement that along with the horrific injuries, three people remained in critical condition.

The match was suspended after several fights occurred across multiple stands. Men were seen tearing off jerseys from rival supporters. Security proceeded to open the front gates to the field so that fans, women, and children could escape the dangerous surroundings.

A terrifying brawl occurred at a Mexican soccer game leaving several injured (Image via EPA)

Social media recordings showcased bloodied fans with some stripped naked as well. Fans were seen kicking unresponsive people lying on the ground as well. One fan was seen pulling a knife in an attempt to cut the nets off the goal.

Players from Atlas and Querétaro fled to their locker rooms. However, Querétaro players, including Washington Aguerre, stayed near the bench in hopes of calming violent fans.

Officials condemn brawl that broke out during the Mexican soccer game

League President Mikel Arriola said in a statement that the game would not resume on Saturday, and those responsible for the serious brawl would be punished.

Both teams issued statements condemning the violence as well.

Rafael Márquez, the former captain of the Mexican national team, said:

“Unfortunately, what is happening in Querétaro …is happening in my country.”

Fans were left seriously injured following the brawl (Image via Reuters)

Governor Kuri also condemned the violence and stated that the owners of the Querétaro club would be held responsible for what happened. He said:

“I have given instructions that the law be applied with all of its consequences.”

State security officers who were on duty at the Mexican soccer game blamed the private security officers. Fox 5 San Diego reported that security forces, largely female deployed officers were unable to break up fights.

The FMF (Mexican Football Federation) has launched an investigation into the fight that occurred at the Mexican soccer game. They have said that “appropriate measure should be taken.”

