Anaheim Supercross flash video goes viral as wild brawl breaks out in stands

A massive fight broke out at the AMA Supercross event in Anaheim, California earlier this week after a lady called out another woman for posing inappropriately in front of the crowd during an ongoing race.

One video documenting the wild brawl was posted on TikTok by user @perfectlynormalvideos and it went viral after it was reposted on Twitter by YouTuber Keemstar. The footage garnered more than seven million views on the platform.

In the clip, a woman can be seen holding a beer glass in her mouth while baring it all at Angel Stadium during the Anaheim 1 race.

The move seemed to have angered another woman who decided to confront the poser for her offensive actions in the presence of several children among the crowd.

However, several fans told the woman to “get back to her seat” and asked her to leave the poser “alone.” Things took a turn for the worse when a few men tossed drinks towards the confronter and the women charged at the crowd in response.

Supercross fans were shocked over a bizzare fight during a latest event in Anaheim (Image for representation via Lars Baron/Getty Images)

The AMA Supercross Championship is a motorcycle racing series that usually takes place across America between January and May every year.

While the event is known for having high-spirited and enthusiastic crowds, a major scuffle at a recent event in Anaheim left fans shocked.

The fight ensued as a result of the crowd’s conflicting opinion over a woman who made an inappropriate gesture during the ongoing race. Her actions left another lady offended, but some attendees defended the offender.

As the video capture of the fight went viral on social media, several fans took to Twitter to react to the situation:

Police authorities told TMZ that security officials had to resolve two fights at the event but no inappropriate actions were mentioned. They also confirmed that no arrests were made at the scene:

"We responded to two fight calls in the view level that resulted in ejections… no arrests/citations were made in either incident."

The latest altercation came in the wake of a string of other stadium fights over the past few weeks. More recently, Dallas Cowboys fans were spotted fighting outside SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, while Cleveland Browns supporters were seen throwing punches at each other near Muni Lot.

Last week, Cowboys fans allegedly fought with concession workers during a Cowboys vs. Raiders game in the AT&T Stadium.

As of now, Supercross organizers have maintained their silence over the viral altercation between two women at their latest Anaheim event.

