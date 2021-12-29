SSSniperWolf drama explained as Keemstar "exposes" YouTuber for ditching meeting with terminally ill child Kiara

YouTuber SSSniperWolf is being "exposed" by fellow content creator Keemstar for allegedly canceling on a meeting with a terminally ill child. The latter took to Twitter, releasing a string of text conversations regarding the same.

Alia “SSSniperWolf” Shelesh is best known for her reaction videos where she discusses her opinions on the latest trends and pop culture. Her channel has amassed over 30.6 million subscribers.

She is now under fire after a mother blasted her online for bailing on a meeting with her daughter, Kiara, who is battling cancer.

Kiara initially appeared on Adam22’s No Jumper podcast where she revealed that she was a huge fan of SSSniperWolf. The podcast host then reached out to the 29-year-old YouTuber to contact Kiara’s mother. The two then scheduled a meeting so that Kiara could meet her idol.

Text messages between SSSniperWolf and Kiara’s mother released

Keemstar shared that the initial meeting that was set up did not take place. The two parties struggled to find a time that would work for them. Kiara’s mother posted a story which announced that SSSniperWolf would be video calling Kiara.

SSSniperWolf purportedly asked her to delete the story as the former was worried about “spam” messages from fans.

Conversation between SSSniperWolf and Kiara's mother (Image via Twitter/KEEMSTAR)

In the end, SSSniperWolf claimed that her schedule looked “very busy." She added that it would be difficult to find a time that would work for Kiara. The latter’s mother then blasted her through text messages:

“You know my daughter looks up to you. She loves you. Watched you her whole cancer treatment the past year. It would have been nice for you just to say hi. It’s okay she’s dying and literally has days to live. I just tried to make my daughters last wishes happen.”

She continued:

“You shouldn’t have even reached out because then I could have just told kiara we tried. I told you you just messaged I told her you wanted to say hi and instead you blew off a dying ten year old girl for days. It’s all good.”

Kiara's mother was unhappy with SSSniperWolf's endless cancellations (Image via Instagram/KEEMSTAR)

The mother then blocked SSSniperWolf.

Followers began roasting the reaction YouTuber on social media. Responding to the same, SSSiperwolf confirmed that she got in touch with the mother and sent her a video.

Lia @sssniperwolf @ivanisadumbass People just want an excuse to start drama. I have gotten into contact with the girls mom and I have sent her a video :) @ivanisadumbass People just want an excuse to start drama. I have gotten into contact with the girls mom and I have sent her a video :)

Kiara's family has set up a GoFundMe fundraising campaign to cover medical bills. It has raised over $38,612. SSSniperWolf donated $5000 to the same.

SSSniperWolf’s previous controversies

The British-born YouTuber has dealt with an array of controversies online. SSSniperWolf had been arrested for “disorderly conduct” in 2013 and 2016. Her fanbase had also attacked her for her “toxic” relationship with fellow streamer Evan Sausage.

SSSniperWolf has also been 'canceled' by the internet for her transphobic and racist remarks in the past.

