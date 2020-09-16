What is SSSniperwolf really like off-camera? 

In today's digital age of streamers and e-girls, one of the most popular female streamers is Alia Marie Shelesh, aka SSSniperwolf.

A gamer since the age of 6, the British born YouTuber today has millions of followers across social media platforms, with her 22.1 million subscribers on YouTube leading the way. Her channel initially operated as a gaming channel where she streamed various games such as Call of Duty, Overwatch, and Fortnite.

Her popularity is such that she took home the award for the Best Gamer at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in 2019, a feat which she repeated this year:

Today, she can be found posting various reaction videos that rake in views by the millions.

Despite her popularity online, not many really know what the 27-year-old star is really like off-camera and about her journey so far.

The story of SSSniperwolf

Having moved to Arizona in the United States at the age of 6, SSSniperwolf received her first Playstation console as a gift from her father at the age of 8 and has been gaming ever since then.

Some of her early favorite games involved the likes of Crash Bandicoot, Pokemon, Contra, and others, but the one game which has had an impact upon her online persona is Metal Gear Solid.

Her online alias is taken from the character of Sniper Wolf, who is one of the primary antagonists of Metal Gear Solid.

Apart from gaming and reaction videos, she also operates another channel called Little Lia, where she posts DIY videos and displays a variety of skills such as her craft and baking skills as well as makeup tutorials.

SSSniperwolf is also an avid cosplayer, having portrayed popular characters such as Bulma from DragonBall Z.

Despite being one of the best female YouTubers on the planet, SSSniperwolf is no stranger to controversy either.

Post her infamous Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award, several from the online community, particularly Keemstar, criticized the decision as her content had evolved to become more reactionary based in the last few years.

Moreover, she was nominated alongside pro gamers such as Markiplier and Ninja, which led to significant backlash online:

Kids choice Awards are a 100% BS based on literally nothing.



Sssniperwolf won gamer of the year!



Hahahahhahahahahahahah over @Ninja !!!!



These award shows mean nothing decide it by people that know nothing about the internet! pic.twitter.com/pwi714LnUK — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) March 24, 2019

SssniperWolf has been exposed for years for not getting her own gameplay. Her boyfriend would get the gameplays then she would just Commentate over them like it was hers.



As a YouTube and gaming entertainment historian. Her winning a Kids Choice Award for gaming is insulting. pic.twitter.com/KV2qEo2O4r — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) March 24, 2019

I feel like I speak on behalf of everyone when I say that sssniperwolf winning best gamer at the Kids Choice Awards is a perfect example of why we shouldn't be lowering the voting age — Donavan (Cripp Daddy♿) (@RealYungCripp) March 25, 2019

That's not all, as SSSniperwolf has also been arrested for 'disorderly conduct' on two separate occasions back in 2013 and 2016.

Apart from this, a section of the online community has also called her out for her controversial relationship with fellow streamer Evan Sausage and for being toxic, hypocritical, and averse to criticism.

She's also a hypocrite who silences anybody who criticizes her — Vic' (@RingoShultz) April 18, 2020

Despite these setbacks, she still continues to be one of the most renowned faces online. Her videos rake in stellar viewership numbers and continues to be a favorite among young fans, given her recent 2020 victory for Best Gamer at the Kids Choice Awards.

Today, SSSniperwolf is worth an estimated $6 million, and her channel is one of the Top 10 most-viewed channels on YouTube.