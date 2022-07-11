"We almost had to do an emergency landing" - Ninja shares harrowing experience of his flight to Florida

Earlier today, Twitch star Tyler "Ninja" shared an image of his flight window pane which cracked at 30,000 feet in the air and stated that they almost had to make an emergency landing.
The streamer, along with his wife Jessica Blevins, were traveling to Florida.A ccording to him, the window pane which cracked thankfully stayed intact and did not break any further.
The update on Twitter attracted hundreds of replies and several prominent streaming figures were glad to hear that both Ninja and Jessica Blevins were safe.
Twitter reacts to Ninja sharing an image of his flight's broken window
The Fortnite sensation's update on Twitter amassed more than 8k likes and 350 fans were present in the reply section.
Former League of Legends pro and Twitch streamer Yiliang "Doubelift" was shocked and stated that the incident was a nightmare fuel:
DrLupo was happy to see that the streamer and his wife were okay.
NRG Flexinja was also present in the reply section:
Fans on Twitter had the following reaction after seeing the Twitch streamer's scary update:
Twitter user mem_ry (@mem_ry) stated that the flight windows are double-panned and people should not get worried:
Fortnite content creator I Talk was glad to hear that the streamer couple were safe and expressed his feelings:
Some Twitter users took the opportunity to make some light-hearted jokes about the situation:
Some fans who never traveled by air wanted to know what would've happened if the flight's windows broke:
A community member stated that the aircraft would lose cabin pressure, which would result in the deployment of oxygen masks. The flight would then be required to make an emergency landing:
Some fans on Twitter found it ironic that the former Mixer streamer was having a debate with other content creators on the subject of flying commercial versus chartering a private jet:
Here are some other relevant fan reactions:
Ninja is one of the most influential personalities who became the first Twitch streamer to garner more than three million followers in 2018. During this time, the 31-year-old content creator collaborated with Drake and Travis Scott and attracted a peak viewership of 635k fans.
Ninja returned to streaming on Twitch after exclusively streaming on Microsoft's livestreaming platform Mixer for a year. He currently has 18.2 million followers and averages 10k viewers per stream.
Aside from playing Fortnite, Tyler has also played other games such as Valorant, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, League of Legends, Final Fantasy XI, and Apex Legends.