"We almost had to do an emergency landing" - Ninja shares harrowing experience of his flight to Florida

Earlier today, Twitch star Tyler "Ninja" shared an image of his flight window pane which cracked at 30,000 feet in the air and stated that they almost had to make an emergency landing.

The streamer, along with his wife Jessica Blevins, were traveling to Florida.A ccording to him, the window pane which cracked thankfully stayed intact and did not break any further.

The update on Twitter attracted hundreds of replies and several prominent streaming figures were glad to hear that both Ninja and Jessica Blevins were safe.

Ninja @Ninja Just landed safely in Florida with @JessicaBlevins our window cracked at 30000 feet and we almost had to do an emergency landing, it somehow held up throughout the remainder of the flight Just landed safely in Florida with @JessicaBlevins our window cracked at 30000 feet and we almost had to do an emergency landing, it somehow held up throughout the remainder of the flight https://t.co/ECcxbkIMYM

Twitter reacts to Ninja sharing an image of his flight's broken window

The Fortnite sensation's update on Twitter amassed more than 8k likes and 350 fans were present in the reply section.

Former League of Legends pro and Twitch streamer Yiliang "Doubelift" was shocked and stated that the incident was a nightmare fuel:

Yiliang Peng @Doublelift1 @Ninja



glad you guys are ok tho @JessicaBlevins wtffff that is nightmare fuelglad you guys are ok tho @Ninja @JessicaBlevins wtffff that is nightmare fuelglad you guys are ok tho

DrLupo was happy to see that the streamer and his wife were okay.

NRG Flexinja was also present in the reply section:

Fans on Twitter had the following reaction after seeing the Twitch streamer's scary update:

Alyek✨ @alyekly @Ninja @JessicaBlevins not me seeing this while about to take off on a flight @Ninja @JessicaBlevins not me seeing this while about to take off on a flight https://t.co/rwOihNA6fp

Twitter user mem_ry (@mem_ry) stated that the flight windows are double-panned and people should not get worried:

mem_ry @mem_ry @alyekly @Ninja @JessicaBlevins I'm almost positive that those windows are double-paned.. and the inside one usually has a very tiny hole like it's designed in accordance to pressure. @alyekly @Ninja @JessicaBlevins I'm almost positive that those windows are double-paned.. and the inside one usually has a very tiny hole like it's designed in accordance to pressure.

Fortnite content creator I Talk was glad to hear that the streamer couple were safe and expressed his feelings:

Some Twitter users took the opportunity to make some light-hearted jokes about the situation:

Some fans who never traveled by air wanted to know what would've happened if the flight's windows broke:

🟡 AkolaGaming Oficial 🟡 @AkolaGaming @Ninja @JessicaBlevins I have never traveled by plane, but I would like to know what would have happened if all the glass broke Many blessings to you and your Ninja family may nothing bad ever happen to you 🤗🤗 @Ninja @JessicaBlevins I have never traveled by plane, but I would like to know what would have happened if all the glass broke Many blessings to you and your Ninja family may nothing bad ever happen to you 🤗🤗

A community member stated that the aircraft would lose cabin pressure, which would result in the deployment of oxygen masks. The flight would then be required to make an emergency landing:

Some fans on Twitter found it ironic that the former Mixer streamer was having a debate with other content creators on the subject of flying commercial versus chartering a private jet:

IAmGodzElite @IAmGodzElite @Ninja @JessicaBlevins Gladd yall are ok but isn't it ironic yall was debating whether it was safer to fly commercial vs private jet with Marcel on stream 2 days ago. @Ninja @JessicaBlevins Gladd yall are ok but isn't it ironic yall was debating whether it was safer to fly commercial vs private jet with Marcel on stream 2 days ago.

Alex Munoz @92107Runner @Ninja @JessicaBlevins So, remember that private vs commercial safety stat that was discussed the other day??? @Ninja @JessicaBlevins So, remember that private vs commercial safety stat that was discussed the other day???

Here are some other relevant fan reactions:

fronz.eth @FRONZ1LLA @Ninja @JessicaBlevins Dude you gotta stop punching the windows every time you fly! @Ninja @JessicaBlevins Dude you gotta stop punching the windows every time you fly!

Mitch @MitchM26 @Ninja @JessicaBlevins Goodness that's scary. Glad you all made it back safe @Ninja @JessicaBlevins Goodness that's scary. Glad you all made it back safe

Ninja is one of the most influential personalities who became the first Twitch streamer to garner more than three million followers in 2018. During this time, the 31-year-old content creator collaborated with Drake and Travis Scott and attracted a peak viewership of 635k fans.

Ninja returned to streaming on Twitch after exclusively streaming on Microsoft's livestreaming platform Mixer for a year. He currently has 18.2 million followers and averages 10k viewers per stream.

Aside from playing Fortnite, Tyler has also played other games such as Valorant, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, League of Legends, Final Fantasy XI, and Apex Legends.

