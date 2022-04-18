“I kind of feel like Epic hates me right now”: Ninja expresses his views regarding Fortnite and Epic Games

Fortnite star Tyler "Ninja" Blevins shared his sentiments about the rocky nature of his relationship with Epic Games.

During his recent broadcast on April 14, 2022, the Twitch star spoke about his upcoming line of signature streamer skins that have been pushed back by the creators of Fortnite. He expressed his feelings about the situation and speculated that:

"I kind of feel like Epic hates me right now."

Ninja talks about his relationship with the gaming company

Back in May 2020, the game featured a set of streamers' exclusive bundles that contained a unique pickaxe, skin, emote, and backpack. However, the bundle was delisted from the store a year later, in August 2021. Since then, nothing related to the most popular Fortnite streamer has been featured in the game's Item Shop.

VOD for the clip begins at 03:58:38

The former Mixer streamer hosted a live stream where he focused on playing and perfecting his Fortnite skills. During that same seven-hour-long session, the streamer received a $25 donation from a viewer called Lethal Tommy, who inquired if they would be able to buy the special Ninja-themed skin anytime in the future:

"Will there be another chance to get your skin in the game?"

Tyler replied to the viewer's inquiry by stating that:

"Yes! It should be coming back into the Item Shop. It was supposed to be on the 11th, but it got moved. It should be in soon, I think. This month, next month, maybe?"

The Twitch streamer did not know the status of his upcoming signature skin.

Explaining his current relationship with the makers of the immensely popular battle royale game, Ninja thought that Epic Games hated him for some reason and felt that:

"When I know, you'll know. I feel like I am getting kind of shafted."

He then spoke about the huge tournaments that Epic Games is sponsoring and mentioned a bit about other content creators like Ludwig by saying:

"You know, like I... though we didn't have an offer, at least, I don't know if I was reached out to; or if my team was reached out to, or accept in participating in these cups that a lot of these people are running, right? Like, Ludwig and Loserfruit are running their tournaments that are like, sponsored by Epic (Games) right, that are being backed by Epic (Games)."

The FPS gamer then speculated about the reason for his non-inclusion:

"I don't know if it's because we did Ninja Battles with me and they have already done something and they're trying to expand and trying to you know, support other content creators."

In a concluding statement, Tyler said:

"You know, we were advertising for like a month that the skin was coming out on the 11th and they just moved it and we don't know when it's coming back again. Like... yeah, I don't know man. I mean, I want another variant bro, I would love another Ninja variant with like different hair and different styles."

Deciding not to waste any more time, the content creator queued up for another game and continued to stream for the next three hours.

Fans react to the streamer's sentiments

Fans present in the Twitch chat were supportive of the streamer and mentioned that they were looking forward to the upcoming signature skins.

Fans reacting to the streamer's take (Images via Ninja/Twitch chat)

Tyler was known as the face of Twitch before his move to Microsoft's live-streaming platform called Mixer. He is currently one of the biggest streamers on Twitch and has 17.5 million followers, garnering an average audience of 18k viewers per stream.

Edited by Atul S