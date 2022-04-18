Fans speculate why Veibae was banned from Twitch

American-based VTuber Veibae was hit with her first Twitch ban, and fans are not entirely sure as to why. However, that has not stopped them from speculating possible reasons.

The ban was announced via the popular Twitter account StreamerBans (@StreamerBans) which regularly keeps the public updated partnered streamers who have been banned from the live streaming platform.

Fans speculate the reasons behind Veibae's ban from Twitch

The specific reason as to why the VTuber has been banned is currently unknown as there has been no official communication from either side. However, that has not stopped fans from trying to figure out why their beloved streamer has been temporarily outlawed from the live streaming platform. A few fans started replying to the ban tweet with a copypasta whenever someone asks why she has been banned. While the original source is unknown, the copypasta implies that the reasoning behind her ban seems to revolve around a very sensitive topic.

Ian @Ian_Zolito @StreamerBans @Veibae look: for several hours now I have been told from credible sources the reason Veibae has been banned. however due to the importance and sensitivity around the subject I have refrained from going on it. i don't feel comfortable with it currently @StreamerBans @Veibae look: for several hours now I have been told from credible sources the reason Veibae has been banned. however due to the importance and sensitivity around the subject I have refrained from going on it. i don't feel comfortable with it currently

Some fans were quick to jump the gun, and made note of the explicit content that might have been the real reason behind her ban. Apparently, the VTuber has been caught in the act of showing a pretty frisky video on the live stream. The video is pretty well-known within the community, and there seems to be a lot of uncensored parts. Veibae may or may not have shown the part on screen that most Twitch streamers usually do not, which would probably give more context to the ban.

Fans discussing the possible reasons for the ban (Image via Twitter)

A fan made note of the fact that the VTuber is not the only streamer who has shown the uncensored video on stream and questioned why exactly she faced the ban when others did not.

Infinivex @Infinivex1388 @Kousuke__Kun @MrPresto_ @StreamerBans @Veibae i have seen others watch that same video before on stream and never got ban for it so why her @Kousuke__Kun @MrPresto_ @StreamerBans @Veibae i have seen others watch that same video before on stream and never got ban for it so why her

However, another fan was quick to correct them, pointing out that Twitch doesn't specifically target streamers individually like that. They explained that there is, possibly, a clip floating around in the Twitch metaverse of the exact moment when she started showing the explicit clip on stream, which is why she might have been banned.

KEKW @Kleopardier @Infinivex1388 @Kousuke__Kun @MrPresto_ @StreamerBans @Veibae Thats not like twitch works. Twitch bans you for sexual content only if they see it. So if someone clips it and sends it to the Support or it goes viral on social Media they ban the Person manually. So if someone watched the same content and twitch didnt see it they arent banned @Infinivex1388 @Kousuke__Kun @MrPresto_ @StreamerBans @Veibae Thats not like twitch works. Twitch bans you for sexual content only if they see it. So if someone clips it and sends it to the Support or it goes viral on social Media they ban the Person manually. So if someone watched the same content and twitch didnt see it they arent banned

Veibae's reaction to the ban

As for the VTuber herself, she seems to be taking the ban pretty well in contrast to alleged boyfriend and fellow streamer Thomas "Sodapoppin". Almost 24 hours before being notified of her ban, her company VShojo announced the official merchandise drop for the VTuber.

To take advantage of the situation, Veibae ran to her Twitter account to announce her 24-hour ban a day later while also bringing her follower's attention to her new merch that had just recently been launched.

While the exact reason as to why Veibae has been banned from Twitch is still unknown, it seems that the VTuber isn't very upset about it and will be back with a bang.

Edited by Mayank Shete