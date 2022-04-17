Popular VTuber Veibae banned from Twitch

The popular VTuber Veibae was banned from Twitch today. The news was broken on Twitter by the automated account StreamerBans.

The Twitch partner's ban comes four days after Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris, a streamer with whom she's in a relationship, was banned from the platform. So far, no official reason has been given for the VTuber's ban, though there has been speculation from fans.

Veibae receives a ban from Twitch

On Sunday, Veibae's Twitch account was given its first ban. The official reason is unknown, but viewers of the streamer suggested it was for explicit content shown on stream. The news came from the Twitter account StreamerBans.

The VTuber is a member of the VShojo talent group, consisting of popular VTubers like Silvervale and Natasha Nyanners. The streamer, known for her unique voice and public relationship with fellow streamer Sodapoppin, has commented on the suspension on her Twitter account.

She said she received a one-day ban for something she showed on stream, seemingly confirming the reason for the suspension. She said she plans to resume streaming once the ban is lifted.

The news came four days after Soda's April 13 ban, where he was accused of racist behavior on stream during in-game character creation. Their relationship, sometimes described as "ironic," has left some viewers wondering if the timing of her ban isn't merely a coincidence. However, the reason and timing of the bans appear to be completely unrelated.

In recent months, the VTuber's relationship with Soda has been a topic of interest. The two met on Mizkif's Parasocial stream, where they were on opposing teams on the "VTubers vs. Degens" episode. The two hit it off and started spending time together on Discord and playing League of Legends both on and off stream.

Fans react to Veibae's ban

Many fans expressed their disappointment at the news of the VTuber's ban. Taking to Twitter, viewers went on StreamerBans' tweet to find out why she was banned and for how long.

Others, aware of Soda's ban, joked about the two's relationship being the reason they were banned within a few days of each other.

Azael @Thunderstrum @StreamerBans @Veibae got herself banned so she can be with the bae 🥲 @StreamerBans @Veibae got herself banned so she can be with the bae 🥲

While there doesn't seem to be any correlation between their bans, the timing is certainly interesting. Since it is only a 24-hour ban, whatever "romantic getaway" the streamers have planned will have to be a short one.

