5 biggest Fortnite streamers that you should check out

Fortnite has been prominent for nearly five years since its initial launch in July 2017. The battle royale spin-off of what was originally supposed to be a co-op survival game became a near overnight phenomenon.

Nearly everyone has at least heard of Fortnite, and with the help of frequent updates and streamers keeping the game going strong, it remains as popular as ever. In a market saturated with battle royale games, Fortnite stands out as the king of them all.

On this list, we look at five of the best streamers that helped propel the shooter to the top.

5 of the most entertaining Fortnite streamers

1) Clix

The youngest streamer on this list, Clix started streaming in 2018 at the age of 13. He quickly rose to prominence for placing high in online tournaments and events. His skills earned him a contract with Misfits Gaming.

Clix is constantly participating in professional tournaments and has won quite a bit doing so. He most recently signed with NRG Esports in 2020 and has won over $200,000 in tournament winnings since 2019.

On stream, you can see his amazing gameplay as well as frequent live tournaments and collaborations with other streamers.

2) GeorgeNotFound

George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson may be better known for his Minecraft content and collaborations with Dream. However, he plays a ton of Fortnite on his Twitch channel, including streams where he's had Dream on as well.

His Twitch account, NotGeorgeNotFound, is primarily where you can see him play the battle royale. This past month, he has drawn an average of 23,000 viewers on his streams.

3) Ninja

The biggest name in Fortnite, and perhaps streaming in general, Tyler "Ninja" is still one of the most-watched streamers of the game. Although he started as a competitive Halo 3 streamer, Ninja was an early adopter of the battle royale in 2017 and was quickly propelled to mainstream success.

People who don't even watch esports know who Ninja is, so there probably isn't a better streamer to start with for someone who's trying to get into Fortnite.

4) Sykkuno

One of the most popular variety streamers on the platform, Sykkuno frequently plays Fortnite with his friends in OfflineTV as well as other big streamers.

He joined the battle royale with his friend and YouTube streamer Valkyrae. He now regularly plays the game, and it makes for some pretty good content. Sykkuno is one of the top streamers with over four million followers, as well as another two million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

5) Tfue

Turner "Tfue" is a professional player with over 10 million followers on Twitch. He participates in tournaments on stream as well as queuing up with other big-name streamers.

Tfue has developed a bit of a controversial persona, previously receiving a ban from Epic Games as well as multiple suspensions from Twitch for various rule violations. He also had a large falling out with his former team, FaZe clan, resulting in back and forth lawsuits.

Tfue is still a skilled player and participates in tournaments as well. Besides Twitch, his YouTube account has nearly 12 million subscribers, where he frequently posts Fortnite content.

