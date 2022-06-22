MrBeast announces League of Legends duel worth $150k with Ninja; date and time revealed

YouTube legend Jimmy "MrBeast" and Twitch star Tyler "Ninja" have finally announced hosting a League of Legends duel with a cash prize of $150,000. Both internet celebrities posted several updates on their respective Twitter handles earlier today, revealing the date, time, and venue for the upcoming event.

MrBeast @MrBeast



July 9th - Las Vegas. Ninja has accepted my offer. $150,000 League of Legends best of 3 match, we’ll announce our teams soon :)July 9th - Las Vegas. @crownchannel Ninja has accepted my offer. $150,000 League of Legends best of 3 match, we’ll announce our teams soon :)July 9th - Las Vegas. @crownchannel

The event is scheduled to be broadcasted on the official Crown Channel on Twitch on July 9, 2022, from 4 to 7 PM PT. Fans can also visit the HyperX Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the in-person event.

The Crown Channel uploaded a hype-filled trailer for the event featuring both the content creators.

Crown Channel @crownchannel



Show up for the We may or may not be throwing the ultimate gaming event soonShow up for the @MrBeast vs. @Ninja battle on July 9. Streaming live only on Crown Channel! #UltimateCrown We may or may not be throwing the ultimate gaming event soon 👀Show up for the @MrBeast vs. @Ninja battle on July 9. Streaming live only on Crown Channel! #UltimateCrown https://t.co/Jdlw9lBK3u

Fans react to MrBeast vs. Ninja League of Legends duel

As expected, the content creator's clash announcement went viral on the social media platform, with several fans flocking in to provide their take on the upcoming duel.

Several prominent esports and gaming figures were present in the conversation thread. Fortnite star Tfue was supporting Ninja.

Tfue @Tfue @MrBeast @crownchannel I got my money on ninja sorry jimmy @MrBeast @crownchannel I got my money on ninja sorry jimmy

YouTube Gaming sensation Ludwig was also present in the reply section and claimed that he, too, was very good at League of Legends.

Yiliang "Doublelift", one of the most well-known North American LoL pros, made a sarcastic comment dissing the game.

Esports caster and commentator Ovilee May could not contain her excitement.

Valorant pro Hunter "BabyJ" was inclined to join the LoL tournament.

Call of Duty: Warzone pro "ZLaner" pitched his ADC (Attack Damage Carry) skills to MrBeast.

Aside from verified Twitter users, several fans wanted to show their support for the upcoming League of Legends tournament. Fans wanted to highlight their gameplay mastery as they wanted to be a part of the streamer duel.

Doni @DoniBobes @MrBeast @crownchannel bring me in if you need a voli main ez @MrBeast @crownchannel bring me in if you need a voli main ez

Twitter user Fiona M (@Nanal0l) predicted that MrBeast's event would garner more viewership than the League Championship Series (LCS).

Not all fan reactions were positive. Some Twitter users claimed that they did not care about the duel and wanted Jimmy to produce better content.

Fans on Crown Channel's official Twitter handle wanted to know how they could buy tickets for the in-person event.

Crown Channel's response was to stay tuned for some more upcoming announcements.

The rivalry saga began earlier this month, on June 11, when the YouTube philanthropist seemingly teased that he would be hosting a League of Legends tournament soon. A few minutes later, the YouTuber tagged Ninja stating that the latter "sucks."

A few days later, the Fortnite streamer responded and spoke about the situation during his gaming livestream and asked his fans if they knew "how bad MrBeast is at League of Legends."

The banter-filled back-and-forth between the streamers stopped for a while, however, things became more clear after both of them announced they were going head-to-head on July 9, 2022.

