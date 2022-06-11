MrBeast teases that he is hosting a League of Legends tournament

Jimmy "MrBeast" may not be known for his gaming content, outside of some Minecraft videos he uploaded before hitting the big time. However, he is an avid gamer and a fan of the popular MOBA game League of Legends.

He teased fans on Twitter earlier today with the possibility of a League of Legends tournament hosted by him happening in the near future.

MrBeast @MrBeast I may or may not be hosting a League of Legends tournament soon I may or may not be hosting a League of Legends tournament soon 👀

As one of the biggest YouTubers in the world, MrBeast has a lot of money to throw around and is known to do so. When he isn't producing big-budget videos, like his recent homage to Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, he likes to spend his free time playing video games.

One of his favorite games is League of Legends, an online MOBA game made by Riot Games. LoL is one of the most popular video games and esports titles in the world. The YouTube star has talked about getting into the esports scene as the owner of a team in the League of Legends Championship Series.

While not much is known about the logistics of him running an esports organization, he's previously stated that he'd like to have a team by 2023. Retired ADC Doublelift and Cloud9 Mid Laner Jensen have been rumored to be involved in the team.

MrBeast teased fans on Twitter that he is organizing a League of Legends tournament. As of now, there are no other known details. Under the tweet, however, he made a point to send some smack talk towards the popular Twitch streamer Ninja.

This could likely mean that Ninja is involved in the tournament, but in what capacity he would participate remains unknown. Although he is better known for his Fortnite gameplay and streams, he has been an avid League of Legends player since 2014. Ninja is currently Diamond ranked on the game's North American server, putting him in approximately the top two percent of players.

Another big name that could be involved is Tyler1, the most-watched League of Legends streamer on Twitch. He is linked to MrBeast, having joined him and Doublelift for a few games in the past. A big personality like Tyler1, who runs his own yearly tournament, would be a huge boost for MrBeast's potential tourney.

The tournament has only been teased so far, so there is no confirmation on any of the participants. But like anything the YouTuber does, it's almost certain to be big.

