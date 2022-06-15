Watch: Ninja claps back at MrBeast over League of Legends trash talk

Tyler "Ninja" reacted to a tweet made by Jimmy "MrBeast" announcing that he was hosting a League of Legends tournament in the near future. Under the tweet, the YouTuber mentioned the Twitch streamer, saying that he was awful at League.

He responded to the tweet on his stream, roasting MrBeast back by criticizing his gameplay. He also said that he would definitely win, whether it was a 1v1 or regular team play:

"Do you guys know how bad MrBeast is at League of Legends?"

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Ninja responds to Mr Beast saying he sucks, says he would never lose to him in anything



I say the big dogs should put some money on the line Ninja responds to Mr Beast saying he sucks, says he would never lose to him in anythingI say the big dogs should put some money on the line https://t.co/BMNI23yXZ0

Ninja responds to MrBeast's League of Legends trash talk

The popular streamer, most notably associated with the battle royale game Fortnite, is also an avid League of Legends player since 2014. He is currently ranked Diamond on the game's North American server, placing him in approximately the top two percent of players.

When MrBeast put out a tweet teasing an upcoming League of Legends tournament hosted by him, he also mentioned Ninja in a follow-up tweet.

The streamer did not let the diss slide as he reacted to the tweet on his stream, he saw the YouTuber trash talk him and responded by saying that he is one of the worst players he's ever seen:

"This guy's like one of the worst support players I've seen in my entire life and it's not even close."

MrBeast's main role in League of Legends is support, and he is currently ranked Silver. While Ninja's claim of him being the worst player he's seen is inaccurate, the YouTuber is around the average rank for a League of Legends player.

He also said that he would beat MrBeast, whether it was in a 1v1 or in a regular game:

"I would absolutely dominate MrBeast in a 1v1 situation or in a 5v5 situation in League of Legends and it wouldn't even be close."

It is believed that the reason MrBeast trash talked the streamer is because they are collaborating in putting together the tournament, so it is possible that the two are trying to drum up hype for the event by creating drama.

Fans react to Ninja vs. MrBeast in League of Legends

Many fans seem to be of the belief that the two content creators are not seriously beefing and are in on the act. They accused the internet personalities of trying to promote the event via drama, but claimed that it comes across as fake.

Teddy Moss @TeddyEMoss @JakeSucky Oh no I cannot believe this totally organic beef came up so close to the tournament they want to promote! Hopefully they can put friendship first 🤗 @JakeSucky Oh no I cannot believe this totally organic beef came up so close to the tournament they want to promote! Hopefully they can put friendship first 🤗

Z @Zachyy69 @JakeSucky Jake this is more cringe than a 4th grade play @JakeSucky Jake this is more cringe than a 4th grade play

xtradmg @brankovac @JakeSucky This is the worst fake beef I’ve ever seen @JakeSucky This is the worst fake beef I’ve ever seen

Some seemed to think that the streamer was taking it seriously when he shouldn't have, saying it was an obvious joke on MrBeast's part.

Dag @itsthedag @JakeSucky I think it’s hilarious Ninja actually took this personally lol @JakeSucky I think it’s hilarious Ninja actually took this personally lol

Tavor @Tave_e @JakeSucky It was likely a tame joke that jimmy didn't even mean and Ninja took it very seriously. That's weak, man. @JakeSucky It was likely a tame joke that jimmy didn't even mean and Ninja took it very seriously. That's weak, man.

LessonsOnTheWeb @LessonsOnTheWeb @JakeSucky Ninja is real life Seto Kaiba @JakeSucky Ninja is real life Seto Kaiba

Whether it is serious beef or not, it will all be settled when the League of Legends tournament they're putting on finally happens. While official details have yet to be announced, the event promises to be grand.

