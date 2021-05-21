"I don’t want to get sucked back into the competitive s**t": Ninja on his return to competitive Fortnite 

Tyler Ninja Blevins has spent countless hours streaming Fortnite and has broken several viewership records. Despite helping 100-man Battle Royale reach its apex, Ninja recently announced that he has no plans to return to competitive Fortnite anytime soon.

Ninja undoubtedly is one of the most popular streamers on the internet right now. He is one of the few elite streamers to have their skin in the game as part of the Fortnite icon series.

The former Halo pro is also the most followed streamer on Twitch, with over 16 million followers. The American streamer has been streaming a lot of Valorant lately, adding the Riot Games' FPS to his arsenal.

However, during his momentous rise to the top, he played nothing other than Fortnite. His understanding of the game's mechanics, coupled with his creative and building techniques, attracted thousands of viewers to his streams.

Sadly, Ninja went on a hiatus from Fortnite last year, stating the title's competitive ability as the motivating factor behind his decision.

Just a week after quitting competitive Valorant, Ninja says he will more than likely not return to competitive Fortnite until it “makes sense” 🧐



He also says he doesn’t want to get sucked back into the competitive shit pic.twitter.com/79bgudgekH — Wicked Good Gaming (@WickedGoodGames) May 21, 2021

However, his honest patrons have been anticipating his return to competitive Fortnite for a while now. But from the looks of it, Ninja has other plans and might not be returning anytime soon.

“Will you ever return to Fortnite comp?” he was asked during a Final Fantasy XVI broadcast. Ninja took a minute to think about before pointing out that he won't be returning "until it makes sense." He further added that,

"Honestly, I don’t want to get sucked back into the competitive s**t."

The American streamer is aware of the kind of commitment required to play on the competitive circuit, having played competitive Halo for the better part of a decade.

Ninja vexed by the number of NPCs that the Fortnite island houses

Just before he went on an indefinite hiatus, Ninja revealed the NPCs affect the competitive ability of the title.

Ninja's last competitive venture in Fortnite came in 2019, and he has been absent ever since, marking the most significant gap in activity since he started playing Fortnite in 2017.

He isn't ready to jump into the competitive scene. Be that as it may, Ninja can be seen grinding titles like Valorant and League of Legends.

In conclusion, Ninja hasn't ruled out a return. He stated that he would return once the title starts making sense to him. Perhaps a significant tournament might bring back the Ninja we all know.

