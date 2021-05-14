Fortnite star Clix loses his Creator Code after joking about spiking a girl's drink

In a dramatic turn of events, Fortnite superstar Cody "Clix" Conrod recently lost his Epic Creator Code because of a controversial tweet. He informed his fanbase on Twitter about this recent development.
That post was taken down from Twitter within a matter of minutes. However, the controversy has sparked an online debate between what can be genuinely considered funny and deliberately offensive humor.
Clix is undoubtedly one of the most popular Twitch streamers of all time. His meteoric rise on the platform results from his hard work and dedication to game streaming. The Fortnite superstar has numerous accolades to his name, but one bad deed was enough to besmirch a lifetime of hard work.
Fans took screenshots of Clix's controversial post before it was taken down. The context of the post highlights problematic sentiments, which are invariably categorized as toxic in 2021. The Fortnite community currently stands divided. Some fans support Clix, while others want him banned for good.
Fortnite star Clix jokes about lacing a girl's drink with laxatives
Clix is one of the most popular Fortnite players of all time and currently streams on Twitch. He is a successor to Ninja in terms of Fortnite viewership and in-game skills.
But trouble seems to follow Clix wherever he goes, as he has faced criticism for his actions over the last few months. The controversial post, which was taken down from Twitter, stated that:
"I'm so down bad I told a girl to come over and when she came I slipped laxatives into her drink. When she went to the bathroom I made sure to clog the toilet pipes so her shit would stay. I would eat out of that toilet everyday."
This particular comment has left fans in shock as it highlights the fine line between naive and ignorant.
Before this incident took place, Clix was warned by Epic Games against setting wagers in Fortnite. This rule applies to everyone as it violates the TOS (Terms of Service). The other reason was that youngsters tend to spend enormous amounts of money on these wagers, without parental consent. The publishers enforced this rule to discourage underage gambling in Fortnite.
Similarly, Clix got banned from Twitch in February 2021 and was later unbanned after the #freeClix movement started trending. He faced a penalty for showing a folder on stream that had revealing pictures of NRG Ronaldo.
For eagle-eyed fans, a clear pattern emerges from all these incidents. However, it is up for debate whether this is a marketing strategy or ignorance.
Fans are concerned that actions like these are the root cause of all the toxicity in the Fortnite community. The game has a huge player base consisting of underage youngsters who are gullible and easily impressionable.
Several Twitter users remarked on how harmful this is to the Fortnite community and Epic Games. Clix is more than just a pro player, he is an icon, and he represents one of the most popular gaming brands in the world. His words and actions tend to jeopardize his position more often than not.
It remains to be seen whether the community will forgive Clix because he is a popular personality and a good gamer.