Fortnite star Clix loses his Creator Code after joking about spiking a girl's drink

In a dramatic turn of events, Fortnite superstar Cody "Clix" Conrod recently lost his Epic Creator Code because of a controversial tweet. He informed his fanbase on Twitter about this recent development.

That post was taken down from Twitter within a matter of minutes. However, the controversy has sparked an online debate between what can be genuinely considered funny and deliberately offensive humor.

lost my code not really sure why, haven't done viewer wagers since I got my first warning — Clix (@ClixHimself) May 13, 2021

Clix is undoubtedly one of the most popular Twitch streamers of all time. His meteoric rise on the platform results from his hard work and dedication to game streaming. The Fortnite superstar has numerous accolades to his name, but one bad deed was enough to besmirch a lifetime of hard work.

Fans took screenshots of Clix's controversial post before it was taken down. The context of the post highlights problematic sentiments, which are invariably categorized as toxic in 2021. The Fortnite community currently stands divided. Some fans support Clix, while others want him banned for good.

Fortnite star Clix jokes about lacing a girl's drink with laxatives

still no response on creator code :( — Clix (@ClixHimself) May 13, 2021

Clix is one of the most popular Fortnite players of all time and currently streams on Twitch. He is a successor to Ninja in terms of Fortnite viewership and in-game skills.

This was the reason it was disabled, I thought everyone would take it as a joke but I understand it i'm representing a company I shouldn't of tweeted it. Hope to get it re-enabled pic.twitter.com/6tUui4zNUF — Clix (@ClixHimself) May 13, 2021

But trouble seems to follow Clix wherever he goes, as he has faced criticism for his actions over the last few months. The controversial post, which was taken down from Twitter, stated that:

"I'm so down bad I told a girl to come over and when she came I slipped laxatives into her drink. When she went to the bathroom I made sure to clog the toilet pipes so her shit would stay. I would eat out of that toilet everyday."

also you have to realize that clix and mongraal are just TEENS. Of course they're going to be a little toxic/immature. I don't condone anything Clix said but I don't think he would have tweeted that out if he knew that it would risk him getting his SAC taken away. — bot 🤖 (@KnoFlowGaming) May 13, 2021

This particular comment has left fans in shock as it highlights the fine line between naive and ignorant.

bro he represents the company lol, if a random kid or brand even scrolls on twitter and sees one of the largest players tweeting that, it effects fortnite — sub (@subIiminalz) May 13, 2021

Explanation: Clix is a huge creator in the Fortnite community and if, lets say a parent, sees someone that is a face for Fortnite tweeting stuff like this, it could affect their choice to let their kid play Fortnite. So yes, it does affect Fortnite. Have a good day ❤️ — I̴t̵z̵N̸a̴e̷b̶ (@ItzNaeb) May 13, 2021

Before this incident took place, Clix was warned by Epic Games against setting wagers in Fortnite. This rule applies to everyone as it violates the TOS (Terms of Service). The other reason was that youngsters tend to spend enormous amounts of money on these wagers, without parental consent. The publishers enforced this rule to discourage underage gambling in Fortnite.

u got perma banned for showing half of rons ass which was in 160p but someone showing her fucking vagina and asshole gets a 3 day ban??? ur getting unbanned 100% or they will get hella shitstorm — issa (@issa) February 15, 2021

Similarly, Clix got banned from Twitch in February 2021 and was later unbanned after the #freeClix movement started trending. He faced a penalty for showing a folder on stream that had revealing pictures of NRG Ronaldo.

I think the worst part about this tweet has to be “slipped laxatives in her drink” that’s just creepy and not a good influence. The other part is whatever it’s stupid. — ZeroYaHero (@ZeroYaHero) May 13, 2021

For eagle-eyed fans, a clear pattern emerges from all these incidents. However, it is up for debate whether this is a marketing strategy or ignorance.

Fans are concerned that actions like these are the root cause of all the toxicity in the Fortnite community. The game has a huge player base consisting of underage youngsters who are gullible and easily impressionable.

I lost a lot of friends thanks to Seasons 4 and 5 of this chapter, Thankfully I still have some that I've made overtime, but it gets harder to meet people that aren't some toxic nine year old clix wannabe — CactusManGaming (@CactusM15198869) May 13, 2021

Several Twitter users remarked on how harmful this is to the Fortnite community and Epic Games. Clix is more than just a pro player, he is an icon, and he represents one of the most popular gaming brands in the world. His words and actions tend to jeopardize his position more often than not.

bro how can they ban it if it has to do nothing with with them or regarding Towards Them — Clix Hypeman (@CIixHypeman) May 13, 2021

Look man, I am ALL for 'edgy' humour, but there is a time and a place for it, and twitter is just not one of those places, tweets are blank texts with no tone or inflections which makes it near impossible to discern a joke from a statement. — DarthBearBadger (@DarthBearBadger) May 13, 2021

Well Clix is still young, and he hasn’t hit maturity yet. Fortnite could make comp 18+

but that’s unfair to the under 18 players who aren’t toxic — P0W3R (@P0W3RFN) May 14, 2021

It remains to be seen whether the community will forgive Clix because he is a popular personality and a good gamer.