Fortnite Week 9 challenges: All four storm challenges and how to complete them

The Fortnite Week 9 challenges went live recently, and players have a number of quests to complete in Season 6.

Seven Epic Quests have been added to the Fortnite Week 9 challenges, out of which players have to complete four challenges outside the storm circle. Loopers will need to plan their moves before completing the storm quests in the Fortnite Week 9 challenges.

Week 9 Challenges, they go live in less than 2 hours! Rushed this one 10 minutes ago cause i forgot today was Thursday 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/yXqj323WMA — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 13, 2021

The following Epic Quests added to Fortnite Week 9 challenges are related to the storm:

Gain Health in the Storm – 24000 XP

Shockwave grenade yourself while in the storm – 24000 XP

Survive storm phases – 24000 XP

Build in the Storm – 24000 XP

According to popular data miner and YouTuber HYPEX, there are four stages for the storm quests in Fortnite Week 9 challenges. Players will have to complete each one to get all the XP rewards.

In light of this recent development, this article will discuss how players can complete the four storm quests in Fortnite Week 9 challenges.

Fortnite Week 9 challenges - How to complete all the storm related Epic Quests in Season 6

Epic Games recently released weekly quests for the ninth week of Fortnite Season 6, and players have a lot to look forward to.

All fortnite week 9 challenges epic quests and legendary quest “Catch fish” (50/100/150/200/250) pic.twitter.com/VrinGUQHN9 — The Dark Leaker (@Darkkleaker) May 13, 2021

The first storm challenge in Week 9 requires players to gain health while they are in the storm. This can easily be completed by dropping down at Slurpy Swamp and destroying the slurp truck. Destroying the slurp truck instantly regenerates the player's health to 100.

Fortnite Week 9 challenges - Build in the storm (Image via PerfectScore YouTube)

The second storm quest in the Fortnite Week 9 challenges requires players to survive the storm five times. This is perhaps the easiest challenge of the lot, as players simply need to stay inside the safe zone and wait until the storm closes in. Doing this five times will complete the challenge.

Fortnite Week 9 challenges - Gain health in the storm (Image via PerfectScore YouTube)

The third storm challenge requires players to build while they are outside the storm circle. For this quest, loopers will have to collect ample amounts of material to build. They can complete the challenge by building a few structures while inside the storm.

The fourth and the final storm quest in Fortnite Week 9 challenges requires players to use a Shockwave Grenade while in the storm. To complete this challenge, players will need to find the Shockwave Grenade and wait at the edge of the storm circle. After that, loopers can simply complete the challenge by using the grenade on themselves while in the storm.

These are the four Week 9 Epic Quests related to the storm in Fortnite Season 6. Players can earn a total of 96,000 XP by completing these four challenges.