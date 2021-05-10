Fortnite Lantern Trials – Where to sign-up and earn free Emote, Weapon wrap and Spray

The Fortnite Lantern Trials were recently announced, and players can now obtain a few free cosmetics just by signing up for the tournament.

Popular Dataminer SinX6 uploaded a video to YouTube discussing all the items players can win in-game during the Fortnite Lantern Trials. The best thing about these cosmetic rewards is that they are absolutely free.

The Lantern Trials Rewards are now available!



Players can participate in Fortnite Lantern Trials by visiting the website and signing up for the tournament. Once they have logged in successfully, they will be eligible to collect all the rewards from the event.

There is a spray, an emoticon, and a weapons wrap which players can acquire for free from the Fortnite Lantern Trials. This article will discuss how players can make the most of the Fortnite Lantern Trails tournament and earn all the in-game rewards.

Fortnite Lantern Trials: How to get all the free cosmetic items in-game

YouTuber SinX6 mentions in his video that the Fortnite Lantern Trials will come with three free rewards for players to collect. He points out how players can win all these items after logging into the game.

WHAT IS LANTERN TRIALS? #Fortnite



After logging in, players will have to queue in Solo, Duos, Trios or Squad mode. They will unlock one badge after every 40 mins of gameplay. Players will need a total of 11 badges to unlock all cosmetic rewards in the Fortnite Lantern Trial tournament.

Free cosmetics which players can obtain in Fortnite (Image via LanternTrials)

SinX6 mentions that players have to play for at least 7 hours 30 minutes to earn all 11 badges. They can also check their statistics every hour to see the points they scored by playing all the matches.

The three free rewards that players can obtain from the are listed as follows:

Lantern Spray

Enlightened Warrior Emoticon

Lantern Glow Wrap

These three items will be available as soon as players collect all 11 badges in the Fortnite Lantern Trials tournament.

Fortnite Lantern Trials Creators tournament (Image via LanternTrials)

There is also a Creator Tournament where players can vote for their favorite creator. Fans and players will also have the opportunity to vote for the tournament format.

FREE REWARDS: The Lantern Trials are now live! You can get the free "Lantern Glow" wrap and other cosmetics by just playing the game!



Fortnite Lantern Trials are currently live and players can sign up right away by visiting this page.

By signing up, they can make their accounts eligible and then they can grind any of the aforementioned game modes to earn all the free rewards.