Fortnite Teen Titans Cup – Start date, How to get Beast Boy skin, Tournament details and more

Epic Games recently announced the Fortnite Teen Titans Cup after Beast Boy was added with the v16.40 update.

Season 6 is all set to host a new DC-themed tournament that features the Fortnite Teen Titans Cup. The tournament will follow the duos format and will commence on May 12th, 2021.

Epic Games Tweeted out an official blog that has all the details for the Fortnite Teen Titans Cup. All the participation details, as well as rewards for this tournament are mentioned in the blog.

In light of this recent announcement from the publishers, this article will discuss how players can participate and earn rewards from the Fortnite Teen Titans Cup.

Fortnite Teen Titans Cup: Beast Boy skin, Participation details, tournament format and more

The Fortnite Teen Titans Cup starts on May 12th, 2021 and is currently live on the competitive playlist. However, there are a few rules players must follow in order to participate in the Duos tournament.

The official blog mentions "To participate in the Teen Titans Cup players must have Two-Factor Authentication enabled on their Epic account and be at account level 30 or above."

Loopers taking part in the Fortnite Teen Titans Cup will have the chance to win exclusive DC-themed cosmetics before they arrive in the Item Shop. These cosmetics include the Beast Boy Outfit and the Couch Titan Back Bling.

At the same time, players who score above eight points in the tournament are eligible to earn the new BBRae Loading Screen created by the artist Gabriel Picolo.

Anyone who participates in the tournament will get Beast Boy & Raven Spray just for competing. These rewards are specifically for the Fortnite Teen Titans Cup in Season 6.

Beast Boy's arrival in Fortnite Season 6 is huge for DC fans as it hints at more Teen Tians coming to the game. Data miners and leakers have suggested that Robin and Starfire might join them soon in Season 6. However, there is no official confirmation of these superheroes arriving in the primal-themed season.

Since Batman has already arrived on the island, fans are expecting to see the Boy Wonder coming to Fortnite. The question that remains is which version of Robin will arrive in Season 6?

While the comic book version of the Raven and Beast Boy narrative follows Dick Grayson's Robin, there is a good chance that players might get to see Damian Wayne's Robin in Fortnite. This will also tie up the Fortnite/Batman: Zero Point narrative.

Only time will reveal which DC characters are coming to the game in Season 6. In the meantime, loopers can take part in the Fortnite Teen Titans Cup to grab the Beast Boy outfit early in Season 6.