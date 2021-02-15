Fortnite pro Clix gets banned on Twitch after folder titled "Rons as*" shows up on live stream

Cody "Clix" Conrod finds himself in a soup.

While streaming on Twitch, the 16-year-old accidentally displayed a window on his system with a picture titled "Rons a**."

This incident got him banned from Twitch within moments, leaving the Fortnite pro surprised, along with the rest of the community. This incident has taken the internet by storm, with #freeclix trending on Twitter.

#freeclix has been trending on Twitter (Image via Twitter)

Fortnite pro Clix gets banned from Twitch

bro what the fuck i'm banned on twitch — Clix (@ClixHimself) February 15, 2021

As mentioned above, Clix got banned on Twitch because he accidentally showed an image titled "Rons a**." When the incident happened, the live stream ended there itself, and the streamer also deleted the VOD.

After all this was done, the teenager received his ban.

FREE CLIX THAT IS BULLSHIT WTF TWITCH#freeclix — adin (@adinross) February 15, 2021

ACCIDENTALLY AND HE ENDED STREAM AND DELETED VOD RIGHT AWAY — france . (@francefn2) February 15, 2021

The incident drew comments from another Fortnite pro, Avery "Avxry" Lopriore, who said that Clix would be fine. The community came out in support of Clix as well.

@ClixHimself bro good luck I hope everything comes to a good end knowing you everything will go as you want it and it will be ok love you bro be big #freeclix pic.twitter.com/74UlzAPO1k — Silver in Devour Future (@Akunnos) February 15, 2021

You’ll be fine my guy. Rest up — Avery (@Avxry) February 15, 2021

Bro why did twitch do that like tf my boy clix is banned tf #freeclix — TheBomber81 (@TheBomber81) February 15, 2021

Ayo #freeclix he ain’t do nothing wrong — SauceeLego (@LukeTheLegoable) February 15, 2021

This incident also brings up the perceived double standards of Twitch. There is a general feeling in the online community that small accidents like this get male streamers banned, while there are several female streamers on the platform who tend to show a lot of skin on their live streams, and Twitch takes no action.

crazy how they ban you from that but there are female streamers that show full ass and tits on stream and twitch doesnt care — yoxic (@yoxics) February 15, 2021

Didn’t pokimane show porn by accident and didn’t get banned — dario (@dario77888465) February 15, 2021

bruh i’m literally done with twitch. some random girl showed her a**hole on stream (not by accident), played with it, and gets a 3 day ban.. meanwhile we have my boy clix here that accidentally shows a pic of ron’s a** for literally 0.3 secs and gets perma banned.#freeclix 🤦‍♂️ — Absorber 💫 (@AbsorberYT) February 15, 2021

Users on Twitter resorted to calling Twitch a very sexist platform for being biased towards women.

THIS IS ALLOWED ON TWITCH BUT CLIX GETS BANNED???? What a sexist pos company @ClixHimself #freeclix pic.twitter.com/Rpc8H6BTee — Zucc (@ZuccBTW) February 15, 2021

Tell me again how twitch isn’t sexist? And isn’t broken 🧐🧐🧐 #FREECLIX https://t.co/SGMVqQSV3p — nVn Deezo (@ImDeezo) February 15, 2021

#freeclix this is bullshit he littarly showed it for .2 secs and gets perma banned such a fucked up platform @twitch ill make sure not to use the app no more — Revive Arch (@archy_sucks) February 15, 2021

The memes have also already started flowing in with the #freeclix tag.

The incident has fueled the already ongoing debate about Twitch favoring women.

#freeclix Okay, I wake up after five-hour nap to see our favourite shitter permabanned for a tiny, blurry image of an ass. Now, I usually wouldn't care; but this is fucked up and IMO shows a larger issue with Twitch at the moment, — BotLikeHumor (@BotLikeHumor) February 15, 2021

A few days ago, there was a controversy around streamer Jenelle "Indiefoxx" Dagres, banned for writing her subscribers' names on her body. Her suspension was subsequently reversed because Twitch thought it wasn't problematic.

Previously, as another user pointed out in a tweet above, Imane "Pokimane" Anys got away with accidentally showing porn on her stream without any repercussions.

Users also brought up Natalia "Alinity" Mogollon. The streamer faced a lot of heat for abusing her cat on live stream, but Twitch apparently turned a blind eye to it.

Twitch when a girl abuses her cat, shows her entire boob, and shows her ass on stream: 👨‍🦯

Twitch when a dude shows someone’s ass for half a second: 👁👁#freeclix — Roman needs a break (@roman_860) February 15, 2021

In November 2019, Sebastian "Forsen" Fors got banned for accidentally showing a GIF containing horse genitalia. Now, Clix has been banned for an accidental display of a picture.

The apparent differences in the treatment handed out in these incidents raise questions on Twitch's integrity as a platform. The direction this debate will take is still unknown, but it will rage on for a long time.