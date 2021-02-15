Fortnite pro Clix gets banned on Twitch after folder titled "Rons as*" shows up on live stream

Cody "Clix" Conrod finds himself in a soup.
While streaming on Twitch, the 16-year-old accidentally displayed a window on his system with a picture titled "Rons a**."
This incident got him banned from Twitch within moments, leaving the Fortnite pro surprised, along with the rest of the community. This incident has taken the internet by storm, with #freeclix trending on Twitter.
Fortnite pro Clix gets banned from Twitch
As mentioned above, Clix got banned on Twitch because he accidentally showed an image titled "Rons a**." When the incident happened, the live stream ended there itself, and the streamer also deleted the VOD.
After all this was done, the teenager received his ban.
The incident drew comments from another Fortnite pro, Avery "Avxry" Lopriore, who said that Clix would be fine. The community came out in support of Clix as well.
This incident also brings up the perceived double standards of Twitch. There is a general feeling in the online community that small accidents like this get male streamers banned, while there are several female streamers on the platform who tend to show a lot of skin on their live streams, and Twitch takes no action.
Users on Twitter resorted to calling Twitch a very sexist platform for being biased towards women.
The memes have also already started flowing in with the #freeclix tag.
The incident has fueled the already ongoing debate about Twitch favoring women.
A few days ago, there was a controversy around streamer Jenelle "Indiefoxx" Dagres, banned for writing her subscribers' names on her body. Her suspension was subsequently reversed because Twitch thought it wasn't problematic.
Previously, as another user pointed out in a tweet above, Imane "Pokimane" Anys got away with accidentally showing porn on her stream without any repercussions.
Users also brought up Natalia "Alinity" Mogollon. The streamer faced a lot of heat for abusing her cat on live stream, but Twitch apparently turned a blind eye to it.
In November 2019, Sebastian "Forsen" Fors got banned for accidentally showing a GIF containing horse genitalia. Now, Clix has been banned for an accidental display of a picture.
The apparent differences in the treatment handed out in these incidents raise questions on Twitch's integrity as a platform. The direction this debate will take is still unknown, but it will rage on for a long time.