MrBeast calls League of Legends 'the best game ever', hints at owning an LoL team in the future 

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, has officially declared League of Legends 'the best game ever created', so much so that he wants to own an LoL team some day.

The 22-year old YouTuber/Philanthropist has emerged as one of the most popular social media influencers, due to his exorbitant giveaway contests and outrageous stunts. He is clearly also a nature lover, given his association with fundraiser Team Trees, and due to his ability to dabble effortlessly between entertainment and charity, MrBeast has emerged as a youth icon.

Due to his generosity and wholesome persona, MrBeast has amassed millions of followers across various social media platforms and is also known to tweet regularly.

From openly declaring that he would like to run for President someday, to donating thousands of dollars through exciting contests, there's never a dull moment with MrBeast around.

His most recent tweet revolved around Riot Games' multiplayer behemoth, League of Legends, which he labelled as 'the best game ever created' in a slew of tweets:

League of Legends is honestly the best game ever created. — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 28, 2020

Yo @reedjd_ how long do I have to wait to own a team? I want one 🥺 — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 28, 2020

MrBeast seems to have a penchant for multiplayer RPG's, as he also expressed his love for Wizard 101, which comprises a magical world replete with duels and spells.

With his latest tweets, it seems like MrBeast clearly has more than a passing interest in owning a LoL team some day, and knowing him, it could very well turn out to be reality soon.

MrBeast x League of Legends

League of Legends boasts one of the most vibrant and viable esports scenes in the world, as players across the globe compete in several high-profile events held annually.

From the annual World Championship to the LoL Championship series, the hype surrounding the game continues to be gargantuan, with eye-watering prize pools up for grabs.

Moreover, League of Legends continues to witness an unprecedented growth, both in terms of viewership, as well as revenue:

Twitch viewership figures for League of Legends (Image Credits: Twitch Tracker)

side by side comparison of League of Legends with other MOBA games, through the years (Image Credits: esports-betting-tips.com)

With League of Legends thriving as a lucrative industry, one can only imagine the boost it could receive, if a personality like MrBeast ends up investing in a League team.

If this ends up becoming a reality, it could work wonders for MrBeast, and further propel his immense popularity forward.

Fans and team owners certainly seem excited by his recent revelation, as they took to Twitter to enthusiastically respond to his interest in owning a LoL team:

YouTube notification from Mr Beast: “Destroying franchise owners team and surprising him with a new one” — Joey Ross (@joey_ross1358) October 28, 2020

Call em the Beasty Boys — Kira (@KiraTheFeared) October 28, 2020

Bro I am ready and willing to come try out for your team. I’ll drop everything and move wherever is necessary. — TheTreeWhisperer (@Jesse_Sparks) October 28, 2020

hey — Excel Esports (@EXCEL) October 28, 2020

Hey bb — *F%CK* CarlosR (@CarlosR) October 28, 2020

hey — TSM (@TSM) October 28, 2020

Naw, we’ll throw around some money and get some good players :) — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 28, 2020

While nothing is confirmed as of now, the mere prospect of MrBeast owning a League of Legends team has surely created a stir online.