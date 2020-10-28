MrBeast calls League of Legends 'the best game ever', hints at owning an LoL team in the future 

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, has officially declared League of Legends 'the best game ever created', so much so that he wants to own an LoL team some day.
The 22-year old YouTuber/Philanthropist has emerged as one of the most popular social media influencers, due to his exorbitant giveaway contests and outrageous stunts. He is clearly also a nature lover, given his association with fundraiser Team Trees, and due to his ability to dabble effortlessly between entertainment and charity, MrBeast has emerged as a youth icon.
Due to his generosity and wholesome persona, MrBeast has amassed millions of followers across various social media platforms and is also known to tweet regularly.
From openly declaring that he would like to run for President someday, to donating thousands of dollars through exciting contests, there's never a dull moment with MrBeast around.
His most recent tweet revolved around Riot Games' multiplayer behemoth, League of Legends, which he labelled as 'the best game ever created' in a slew of tweets:
MrBeast seems to have a penchant for multiplayer RPG's, as he also expressed his love for Wizard 101, which comprises a magical world replete with duels and spells.
With his latest tweets, it seems like MrBeast clearly has more than a passing interest in owning a LoL team some day, and knowing him, it could very well turn out to be reality soon.
MrBeast x League of Legends
League of Legends boasts one of the most vibrant and viable esports scenes in the world, as players across the globe compete in several high-profile events held annually.
From the annual World Championship to the LoL Championship series, the hype surrounding the game continues to be gargantuan, with eye-watering prize pools up for grabs.
Moreover, League of Legends continues to witness an unprecedented growth, both in terms of viewership, as well as revenue:
With League of Legends thriving as a lucrative industry, one can only imagine the boost it could receive, if a personality like MrBeast ends up investing in a League team.
If this ends up becoming a reality, it could work wonders for MrBeast, and further propel his immense popularity forward.
Fans and team owners certainly seem excited by his recent revelation, as they took to Twitter to enthusiastically respond to his interest in owning a LoL team:
While nothing is confirmed as of now, the mere prospect of MrBeast owning a League of Legends team has surely created a stir online.
Published 28 Oct 2020, 21:41 IST