"It wouldn't even be close": Ninja responds to MrBeasts' call-out tweet

After teasing a League of Legends tournament, MrBeast then playfully called out Tyler "Ninja", doubting his League skills. However, it didn’t take long for the pro streamer to retaliate. Ninja made it perfectly clear that there’s no way MrBeast could ever hold a candle to him, which certainly grabbed everyone's attention.

What started as a brief tease for a potential League of Legends tournament turned into another, perhaps a far more interesting talking point; Who would win: Tyler or MrBeast?

MrBeast calls out Ninja, pro gamer responds in kind

Ninja @Ninja MrBeast @MrBeast Also @Ninja sucks Also @Ninja sucks I would literally dominate you in a league of legends match and it wouldn’t even be close twitter.com/mrbeast/status… I would literally dominate you in a league of legends match and it wouldn’t even be close twitter.com/mrbeast/status…

It certainly did not take long for Ninja to respond, making his thoughts known. According to the Twitch superstar, it would be an absolute stomp, and MrBeast would be decimated. There are supporters on both sides of the discussion, though, some agreeing with the streamer and others with MrBeast. In his response, Ninja said:

“I would literally dominate you in a league of legends match and it wouldn’t even be close”

MrBeast continued to be playful, though. The YouTube giant said he read the streamer’s response in Ninja’s voice, and just played it off as if it was nothing. It made for a pretty comical exchange between the two content creators. However, there’s no word if anything further will come of it. In his response, MrBeast said:

“I love how I read this in your voice. And sure…whatever u say bb”

Chris ‘HuK’ Loranger @LorangerChris @Ninja I'd put money on Ninja winning this. My man is a grinder and already in Diamond. @Ninja I'd put money on Ninja winning this. My man is a grinder and already in Diamond.

Naturally, there are people on both sides of the discussion who think either one or the other will easily dominate. President of Boston Uprising, Chris “Huk” put his money on Ninja since he’s a grinder and is in Diamond in League of Legends.

Another comment came up to point out something interesting: the Twitch streamer is duoing with a Xerath player at Challenger rank. So maybe the Twitch streamer isn’t as good as some might think.

Quite a few people stood up for Tyler, thinking he would easily crush MrBeast in a League of Legends battle, but it’s all conjecture for now, until the two players meet on Summoner’s Rift.

vanity 🎏 @vanity_eto @Ninja never even played lol a second of my life and i’d prob beat him too @Ninja never even played lol a second of my life and i’d prob beat him too

Some think that they could take MrBeast easy too, even though they have never played League of Legends, but another reply warned such people against taking the content creator too lightly. Others supported MrBeast too, even though many more took Ninja’s side.

No matter who has more support, many were just excited to see it happen, to see who would wind up winning. It could make for some very interesting content. If MrBeast does wind up starting a League of Legends tournament, a 1v1 between him and Tyler would certainly be a major attraction.

Other readers thought this was way more interesting than the boxing matches that have been popping up between content creators. Instead, why not a big-money League of Legends match? It could make for an interesting charity event or even a money match between big-time content creators.

At the end of the day, it was likely all just playful banter between the two content creators, but it drew a lot of attention from just a few simple tweets.

At the time of writing, there has been no further challenge, but one thing is clear. If the two content creators come together to clash in League of Legends, then it would certainly draw thousands of viewers around the world to watch and see who really is the best, once and for all.

