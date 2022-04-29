Fortnite YouTuber Ninja explains recent logo change

Fortnite veteran Ninja recently changed the logo that appears on his social media accounts and merchandise. One of the biggest streamers on Twitch used to have a different logo for several years, and millions of fans were used to associating him with it.

Ninja's OG logo was based on his face, blue hair, and hairband. This is how he used to stream when Fortnite was at its peak popularity, and millions of new fans were joining his community daily.

Fortnite creator Ninja describes old logo as aggressive

It is evident that Blevins loves the new logo and merchandise. While boasting about the merch's high quality, he also explained why he went ahead with the rebranding.

"We wanted to go, something that would just be even, you know, more recognizable across the board, you know. Keep it simple, keep it clean."

He added:

"Jessica and I always felt like the Ninja face was like, not childish in a sense, but you know, almost like aggressive, if you will. Right? I feel like what do people know me for, man? People know me for, like dude, my crazy hair, like crazy blue hair, spiked up, all like, you know, all over the place."

It won't be an overstatement to say that Ninja has evolved a lot in the past few years. Back in the day, he was easily one of the most aggressive creators on Twitch who was known for screaming at opponents. In contrast, the American now tries to be family-friendly in his streams.

Moreover, Ninja primarily played Fortnite in 2018 and 2019. In Chapter 2, he switched to other games and gained millions of new followers owing to the variety.

Fans react to Ninja's new logo

As expected, Ninja's new logo has fetched a mixed response from fans worldwide. While some viewers have appreciated the simplicity, others have pointed out that it's too basic.

legacy @legacy_dzns i feel bad for whoever made ninja's new logo everyone been saying its trash🤣 i feel bad for whoever made ninja's new logo everyone been saying its trash🤣

Alec @AlecBinks I like Ninja’s new logo. It may seem unorthodox to some, but I’m down for it. I commend those who aren’t afraid to be different or go against the norm. I like Ninja’s new logo. It may seem unorthodox to some, but I’m down for it. I commend those who aren’t afraid to be different or go against the norm.

Amidst contrasting opinions, Ninja has released new merchandise that includes T-shirts, hoodies, and sweatshirts, among other things. Some buyers gave detailed feedback and claimed that the merchandise was excellent, but the logo was off-putting.

It's worth noting that Ninja has been playing Fortnite laboriously since Chapter 3, and he's regularly making content on it. The veteran was impressed with the Zero Build mode and will most likely continue uploading Fortnite videos.

Edited by Ravi Iyer