DrLupo gets banned on Twitch for typing hilarious message into Ninja’s chat, Jessica Blevins shockingly follows suit

Twitch streamer DrLupo finds himself in the news again after being banned for a hilarious reason. In an interesting turn of events, Lupo has now been banned for seven days and won't be able to stream on Twitch.

Earlier today, taking to his official Twitter handle, the streamer announced his ban, and the reason was nothing short of wild.

Sharing a screenshot of the email with the purple platform itself, he wrote:

"Went into @Ninja's chat and typed "sit on my face." I will learn from my mistakes"

DrLupo banned from Twitch for the most hilarious reason

Benjamin, also known as DrLupo, is a popular Twitch streamer with over 4.5 million followers.

The streamer is majorly known for his Fortnite and PUBG streams. However, he has been banned from the platform for violating Twitch's unsolicited se*ual advances policies.

As per the email, the streamer has violated Twitch's unsolicited se*ual advances policy, which includes targeting another person with unsolicited se*ual advances, graphic and vulgar se*ual comments, or sending other individuals unwanted links to se*ually explicit content.

The full code of conduct states that users should avoid requesting any se*ual or fetish-related acts from other users.

However, there's more to this story. Putting the Amazon-owned platform to its ultimate test, Ninja's wife and content creator Jessica Belvins also wrote the same lines into Ninja's chat, eliciting quite an interesting response from the viewers.

At the time of writing, Jessica hasn't been banned from the platform yet. It goes without saying, but things have just taken an interesting turn with this.

Fans react to DrLupo's hilarious ban on Twitch

As expected, the hilarious message elicited quite an interesting response from viewers. As soon as the information went public, fans rushed to social media to share their opinions on the matter.

While most viewers can be seen just enjoying this whole incident, a handful of viewers are again targeting Twitch for banning streamers for no solid reason.

The tweet has already gone viral, fetching over 10.3k within an hour.

Here are some of the tweets in this regard:

Gladd @Gladd @DrLupo @Ninja LMAO For science, next time you should type something like “Cram a fat dildo cock in my corn while I sniff your fart jar” and see which one strikes you faster (if the second even does lol). @DrLupo @Ninja LMAO For science, next time you should type something like “Cram a fat dildo cock in my corn while I sniff your fart jar” and see which one strikes you faster (if the second even does lol).

TheStockGuy @TheStockGuyTV @Gladd @DrLupo @Ninja I legit thought this was the account for the LBGTQ organization. @Gladd @DrLupo @Ninja I legit thought this was the account for the LBGTQ organization.

Ewok @Ewok @DrLupo @Ninja Twitch was just looking out for you - they must have known Ninja ate a burrito. @DrLupo @Ninja Twitch was just looking out for you - they must have known Ninja ate a burrito.

Erik @The_Poolshark @DrLupo @Ninja Based on what I saw a day or 2 ago, I think the way around this is to pay for an ad that has the words "sit on my face" in it. @DrLupo @Ninja Based on what I saw a day or 2 ago, I think the way around this is to pay for an ad that has the words "sit on my face" in it.

Repent @repenttr @DrLupo @Ninja You can't say stuff like this but girls can be pretty much naked on stream and Twitch rakes in the cash. Twitch is basically exploiting those women for money. What is worse? @DrLupo @Ninja You can't say stuff like this but girls can be pretty much naked on stream and Twitch rakes in the cash. Twitch is basically exploiting those women for money. What is worse?

Darth Chocolate @OnlyTeJay @DrLupo @Ninja Wow we now live in a world where a man can’t tell another man to sit on their face?! @DrLupo @Ninja Wow we now live in a world where a man can’t tell another man to sit on their face?!

Notably, Twitch is one of the most prominent platforms for streaming. The platform follows a strict list of rules and policies to protect streamers and viewers from unwanted issues such as public harassment, nudity, trolling, bullying, and more.

