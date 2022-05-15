DrLupo gets banned on Twitch for typing hilarious message into Ninja’s chat, Jessica Blevins shockingly follows suit

Twitch streamer DrLupo finds himself in the news again after being banned for a hilarious reason. In an interesting turn of events, Lupo has now been banned for seven days and won't be able to stream on Twitch.
Earlier today, taking to his official Twitter handle, the streamer announced his ban, and the reason was nothing short of wild.
Sharing a screenshot of the email with the purple platform itself, he wrote:
"Went into @Ninja's chat and typed "sit on my face." I will learn from my mistakes"
DrLupo banned from Twitch for the most hilarious reason
Benjamin, also known as DrLupo, is a popular Twitch streamer with over 4.5 million followers.
The streamer is majorly known for his Fortnite and PUBG streams. However, he has been banned from the platform for violating Twitch's unsolicited se*ual advances policies.
As per the email, the streamer has violated Twitch's unsolicited se*ual advances policy, which includes targeting another person with unsolicited se*ual advances, graphic and vulgar se*ual comments, or sending other individuals unwanted links to se*ually explicit content.
The full code of conduct states that users should avoid requesting any se*ual or fetish-related acts from other users.
However, there's more to this story. Putting the Amazon-owned platform to its ultimate test, Ninja's wife and content creator Jessica Belvins also wrote the same lines into Ninja's chat, eliciting quite an interesting response from the viewers.
At the time of writing, Jessica hasn't been banned from the platform yet. It goes without saying, but things have just taken an interesting turn with this.
Fans react to DrLupo's hilarious ban on Twitch
As expected, the hilarious message elicited quite an interesting response from viewers. As soon as the information went public, fans rushed to social media to share their opinions on the matter.
While most viewers can be seen just enjoying this whole incident, a handful of viewers are again targeting Twitch for banning streamers for no solid reason.
The tweet has already gone viral, fetching over 10.3k within an hour.
Notably, Twitch is one of the most prominent platforms for streaming. The platform follows a strict list of rules and policies to protect streamers and viewers from unwanted issues such as public harassment, nudity, trolling, bullying, and more.