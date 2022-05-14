Twitch doubles down on its rules against inappropriate attire as it hands bans to several hot tub streamers

Twitch, one of the most popular streaming platforms, enforced its rules against "inappropriate attire" as it recently handed bans to several hot tub streamers.

From Spoopy Kitt to SpookyUnagi to Corinna Kopf, many hot tub streamers on the Amazon-owned platform have been banned due to a violation of Twitch's Nudity and Attire policy.

Being one of the most prominent streaming platforms in the industry, the platform is quite particular when it comes to rules and policies. That's precisely why the streaming platform started handing out bans to several streamers for their 'inappropriate attire' and the most recent victim of this rule is none other than Instagram model and social media sensation Corinna Kopf.

Corinna Kopf banned on Twitch again

Earlier today, hot tub streamer Corinna Kopf was banned from Twitch due to 'inappropriate attire' after her recent return to the streaming platform. Notably, this is not the first time Corinna has been banned from the purple platform due to 'inappropriate attire.'

She made the switch to Facebook Gaming back in 2019 which came after an unexpected ban from the purple platform. However, back in March 2022, Corinna made her return to Twitch after two whole years.

Following her sudden rise in popularity on her social media channels, Corinna turned to Twitch and gained rapid traction on her channel, mainly due to her livestreams. Surprisingly, however, her channel's abrupt climb in popularity was rather short-lived as the streamer was banned from the platform due to a year-old clip.

After her ban, Corinna switched to Facebook Gaming, signed an exclusive deal with the platform and started her streaming journey there instead.

Corinna Kopf banned due to 'inappropriate attire'

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Corinna revealed the real reason behind her second Twitch ban. According to the streamer herself, she was banned due to 'inappropriate attire' as shown in a screenshot of an email that she received from the platform itself.

As per the email, the streamer violated the Nudity and Attire policy, which includes showing inappropriate skin on the profile or during livestreams.

At the time of writing, she has only been temporarily suspended from the platform and will be back soon. Corinna Kopf will be free to stream again on Twitch starting May 13, 2022.

When it comes to streaming, it's not just the popularity and fame that goes with it, there are many rules that accompany the profession. These rules and policies are put in place to protect not only the streamers themselves but also the viewers who are tuning in to their livestream. When it comes to livestreams, it's all going live and nothing can be cut out in hindsight.

To put it simply, there is no way to backtrack or fix a mistake that has been aired already. That's exactly why the Amazon-owned platform makes a validated effort to uphold these rules and policies.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul