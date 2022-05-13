“Doesn’t make a lot of sense"- Corinna Kopf reacts to receiving a Twitch ban for inappropriate attire

Corinna Kopf, a well-known streamer for her IRL streams, returned to Twitch in March 2022 after a ban, but only a few months into her return, she was hit with yet another ban. The ban was revealed by StreamerBans and the streamer herself, where she openly criticized the decision made by Twitch.

According to her, Twitch does not punish everyone that breaks the rules, only certain people. Kopf tweeted:

“Twitch is so picky choosy with what they decide what to ban people for, couldn’t even tell you what got me banned but I see thong bikinis all day long on Twitch. Doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. Actually it’s really f**king weird.”

Corinna Kopf banned for “inappropriate attire” in her profile picture

It was confusing to many at first as to why Corinna Kopf was banned on Twitch, but then the streamer posted the email she received about her 24-hour ban. According to the email Twitch sent, it was for “inappropriate attire,” but it wasn’t even what she wore on a stream. Instead, the streamer was banned for the outfit she was wearing in her profile picture.

According to the streamer, this isn’t a first for her. Corinna Kopf’s main problem with Twitch in this instance is that bans aren’t handed evenly or fairly. Every streamer who wears something too revealing or against ToS isn’t banned. A streamer with a high profile or many viewers is far more likely to catch the attention of Twitch.

Either way, the ban is at least a brief one, so fans of Corinna Kopf will be able to see her later today if she resumes her broadcasts on Twitch on May 13, 2022.

Twitter filled with support for Corinna Kopf after her ban

Replying to her original post, fans of the streamer called out Twitch and Twitch Support on Twitter for how she’s been treated in this instance.

Quite a few people came out to support the streamer and her calling out of Twitch’s policies. One Twitter user tried to take the streamer to task for agreeing to the website’s ToS policies and then complained when she broke them. A reply to that, however, supported the streamer.

The response pointed out how vague the site’s ToS is, and just because a streamer is partnered doesn’t mean they can’t speak up when something is wrong.

Steve the booty muncher @Zooderss @CorinnaKopf Oh no, you agreed that they can ban you whenever for whatever when you agreed to the ToS and now you're mad that they have every right to get rid of you

yo @yo_rlly @Zooderss @CorinnaKopf Are you implying that no partnered streamer should critique the ToS because they signed a contract? Having a vague tos is a pretty common complaint by many top streamers and is also a factor for many partnered streamers switching to YouTube live

Other users responded to this, highlighting that Corinna is not as upset about the ban as she is about other streamers not being penalized for the same. If a series of rules are laid out, they should be equally enforced.

KRabbit @RealKRabbit @Zooderss @CorinnaKopf Completely missed the point. While she deserves the ban, her point is that they all should get ban the bikini ones, hot tub ones all of them, so why did target only her. Twitch isn't the place for their nonsense they have OF for that, but singling her out alone is wrong

Billy William Batson @IIIIShazamIIII



Streaming is her job. One day without work could mean to some of us the equivalent of not working for a whole week or month.



@Twitch

Support @CorinnaKopf Corinna has a point. She got banned for some sort of inappropriate attire but others are doing hot-tub streams daily.Streaming is her job. One day without work could mean to some of us the equivalent of not working for a whole week or month. @Twitch @TwitchSupport

Quite a few tweets supported Corinna Kopf during this latest ban, and were on her side.

Pastel_Brat @Pastel_Bratz @CorinnaKopf Just bc ur hotter than everyone else doing it and that bothers people (thus being reported however many times) and twitch probs had no choice but to take action? Idk I got banned on insta today for literally no reason after getting a partnership invitation so I feel u girl fr

tsaur.eth 🛸 @Tyler2TheMoon @CorinnaKopf Whomever pushes the button must have it out for you

t @tylerhaschke @CorinnaKopf You actually brought me back to using twitch, so it's sad they decided to suspend you.

MikeyPerk, a partner with YouTube, agreed with Corinna, wishing the outlet would at least make it clearer why someone is banned. The streamer responded, stating that a clip for context would help as well.

MikeyPerk @mikeyperk @CorinnaKopf I wish they were clearer with their bans. At least issue reason with the ban.

A few users took the opportunity to say Corinna "fell off" though, or to revel in her ban.

The ban stands as of this moment, but it will be lifted later today should the streamer wish to return to creating content on the platform. While Kopf didn’t seem upset about the ban itself, she would like to see less favoritism on the platform.

Edited by R. Elahi