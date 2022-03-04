Twitch streamer Mira receives 4th ban in months, fans not surprised

Mira, a Twitch streamer, has received another ban on the platform, the fourth since the streamer began putting out content. There has been a bit of speculation on why the streamer received the ban, but it is far from her first punishment on the platform.

Still a Twitch partner, Mira has a history of short bans on Twitch, dating back to October 4th, 2021, with a maximum ban length of 3 days. Social media is not at all shocked by the ban.

Twitch streamer Mira receives yet another ban on the platform

On October 4th, 2021, the streamer received a 3-day ban for allegedly showing suggestive content from her Instagram feed. The “Just Chatting” star was back before long, and like all Twitch bans, the actual reason for the ban was not confirmed by the platform.

In the same month, Mira was banned again. This time for 15 hours. There was no apparent reason for this ban either, fans only knew that it was less than 24 hours total. The streamer had no further penalties until January 15, 2022, after which she was banned again for 24 hours.

mira @mira_twitch

i need to change from bikini into clothes and again when i'm back

to pool area every time. very efficient use of my time and great TOS system @twitch @StreamerBans so when i walk from my pool patio into kitchen to grab a snacki need to change from bikini into clothes and again when i'm backto pool area every time. very efficient use of my time and great TOS system @twitch @StreamerBans so when i walk from my pool patio into kitchen to grab a snack i need to change from bikini into clothes and again when i'm back to pool area every time. very efficient use of my time and great TOS system @twitch

According to the streamer, she was walking from her pool to get a snack, and her bikini broke Twitch’s TOS, resulting in a one-day ban. The Twitch partner received the fourth ban on March 4, 2022, and the length of the ban is unknown as of yet.

The internet is far from shocked by Mira seeing another ban

While the actual reason is unknown, some social media users have said it was because she opened Twitter and accidentally showed NSFW content on the streaming platform.

BigFatBabyLegs @BigFatBabyLegs @Keios_ecks_dee @StreamerBans @mira_twitch I don't even follow anything crazy on Twitter and would never even open this App in public lol @Keios_ecks_dee @StreamerBans @mira_twitch I don't even follow anything crazy on Twitter and would never even open this App in public lol

Naturally, there were people who felt no pity for the Twitch streamer and openly mocked the announcement.

When it came to Reddit and Twitter, there were people that were not surprised at all. With a fairly long history of streamers accidentally showing NSFW content on the platform, it has stopped being a shock to them.

bohjae @bohjae_ @StreamerBans @mira_twitch 4 bans in 5 months... probably not just bad luck @StreamerBans @mira_twitch 4 bans in 5 months... probably not just bad luck

There were also people who talked about double standards, that this streamer gets banned, but Amouranth, who is well-known for her boundary-pushing streams, is still on the platform.

While the actual length of the ban is unknown, fans did speculate on Twitter.

It’s not known precisely why the Twitch streamer was banned or for how long, but it’s clear that social media isn’t surprised by it at this point. Even with four bans, the streamer is still a partner on the Amazon-owned platform.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Mayank Shete