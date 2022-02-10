Twitch streamer Mira finds door vandalized by a stalker

During a recent livestream, Russian Twitch streamer Mira found that her apartment door had been vandalized by a stalker. In the clip, she looked at her apartment door, showing everything that had been painted there, complete with her name, Mira.

The streamer swore in Russian, after examining what had happened to her door. Her chat was understandably worrying for the streamer, who then went inside.

Stalker paints Twitch streamer Mira’s door with hearts and mushrooms

While much of her chat was worried for her well-being, some of the chat laughed about it in the clip, but it definitely took the streamer by surprise. She saw her name had been painted twice on her door, in graffiti style, complete with several hearts on top, and mushrooms towards the bottom.

She looked around with her camera briefly towards the ceiling, then back at the door, to see the damage that had been done, with a wide variety of hearts spray-painted in white on her door. This created quite a bit of chatter on social media, with several Redditors worried about her well-being.

Reddit responds to Mira being stalked

Many of the responses were worried, and feared for the streamer, as stalking Twitch streamers is not a new fad.

Others called the stalker insane, with one user suggested it was time to move and have something on hand for self-defense.

Some users were a bit skeptical about the whole thing, but were willing to give her the benefit of the doubt in the end. They said while it’s easy to spray paint one’s own door, it would have to be incredibly embarrassing for neighbors to see.

One user also suggested it was convenient that this was found during a livestream, but that did not mean it was fake. That user wasn’t skeptical, and pointed out the Twitch streamer should be given the benefit of the doubt.

Some were a little skeptical, but were willing to give benefit of the doubt (Image via Reddit)

Some made light of the situation, joking about it being fine, because the person drew hearts.

Other commenters said it was incredibly scary, and it was sad to see people laughing about it in the live chat. Another response said that many of the clips of the Twitch streamer’s channel were just her body, suggesting her fanbase was weird.

Some found the situation scary and sad, others highlighting how weird her audience is in their clips (Image via Reddit)

Though some made light of the situation, many more were worried or nervous for the streamer, and hoped that the proper authorities were called to deal with the situation. It's not uncommon for streamers to be harassed or stalked, so many were willing to give the benefit of the doubt to Mira.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan