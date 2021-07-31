5 streamers who were stalked and harassed by obsessive fans

The popularity of streamers comes with its own set of ups and downs. While the pros mostly outweigh the cons, sometimes the latter is very hard to ignore. Fans like to express their love for their favorite streamers to show their support. However, sometimes it crosses a line and trends towards obsession.

Many streamers, especially women, have often been subjected to harassment at the hands of obsessed fans. This can become very scary, as the harassment sometimes even goes beyond the internet, into the real world.

Instances of streamers being harassed by their fans

5) Amouranth

Amouranth is one of the prime streamers of the Hot-Tub meta. Naturally, she is no stranger to creepy sexual comments. However, one fan took it too far.

Famous Hot-Tub turned ASMR streamer Amouranth (Image via Verve Times)

Amouranth revealed on an H3 podcast hosted by Ethan Klein that one obsessive fan went as far as flying to Houston to marry her, claiming that they were engaged. He kept flooding her DMs asking her why she had not gone to the airport to pick him up, or why she wasn't visiting him at his hotel.

4) Valkyrae

Valkyrae has been subject to online harassment multiple times. However, one time it got bad enough for Valkyrae to be forced to turn her Twitter account private. One stalker would keep seeing and commenting on her posts, even though she blocked them. As soon as Valkyrae blocked them, they would create a new account and continue harassing her.

Although Twitter intervened and took care of the stalker, it brought up a discussion about how creepy stalkers were making the internet an unsafe space for budding female streamers.

3) Pokimane

Pokimane is one of the most attractive streamers in the community. This has led to many of her fans fawning over her, which has in turn labeled them as the simp army. It can be taken lightly as long as it's all fun and games. Pokimane was also not saved from online harassment by a stalker.

Twitch content creator Pokimane (Image via FirstSportz)

Pokimane opened up about how she had been harassed by an online stalker for almost three-and-a-half to four years. The anonymous stalker would regularly call her the C-word, among other things, which really disturbed Pokimane.

Pokimane has always been one of the main voices speaking out against toxicity on the internet, and even spoke in solidarity when other female streamers came up with their stories of online harassment.

2) Nico

Nico is one of the most popular Animal Crossing streamers. She revealed how one obsessive fan made it seem like she had led him on, and went on to discover that he had written a 246-page blog post about her. According to Nico, reading the blog made her feel "physically ill."

Animal Crossing streamer Nico (Image via TalkEsport)

1) Sweet Anita

Sweet Anita's revelation of her sexual harassment story kicked off a storm in the streaming community, showcasing the blatant sexism she had to face while studying game design. She came out with her story in a Twitter post.

When I was a student I tried to do a degree in games design, I was the only girl among 40 boys. They stared, they took bets behind my back on who would sleep with me first. They would pretend to hump me behind my back and two kindly offered to teach me what a "spitroasting" was. — Sweet Anita (@sweetanita) July 29, 2021

She explained how she was the only girl in a class with 40 men who would often make lewd gestures towards her, and make sexually violating comments about her behind her back as well as to her face. This put her through immense trauma, which ultimately led to her dropping off from the course to study animation.

Incidents like this highly deter aspiring female content creators from pursuing their dreams, as not everyone has the mental capacity to withstand the amount of harassment that female content creators go through on a daily basis.

Edited by Gautham Balaji