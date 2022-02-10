Why fans are accusing Pokimane of faking controversy with JiDion and Ninja

The controversy between Pokimane, JiDion, and Ninja has sparked much discussion about clout farming and allegedly created drama between streamers for views.

It has seemed to many that it was a controversy manufactured to get views. Moreover, fans also believe Ninja and his wife got interjected into a situation that did not concern them.

WiDion @Jidion6 Ask me and Poki questions Ask me and Poki questions https://t.co/WwG3s8WCuk

Pokimane and JiDion burying the hatchet leads to talk of clout farming

James - Happy ValenSlick! @AznSlickSlaya @JakeSucky Good. They don't have to apologize for anything. They didn't do anything wrong. She played weak for the views. Tugged on our heartstrings for clicks. Well played. But... Move on @JakeSucky Good. They don't have to apologize for anything. They didn't do anything wrong. She played weak for the views. Tugged on our heartstrings for clicks. Well played. But... Move on

This has led to quite a bit of talk about the situation. One person alleged that Ninja and his wife had nothing to apologize for and that Pokimane played her audience to get clicks and views on her content, and it worked. They accept it and seem to be ready to move on.

It’s well documented that drama between streamers brings in huge numbers. Some viewers of a YouTuber named Offline Ace’s video on the subject feel like this coming up around Pokimane’s huge announcement was a way to keep eyes on her channel and push more numbers.

Another commenter also pointed out that JiDion does not have a strong Twitch following and is enormous on YouTube (3M+ followers). The whole situation was incredibly random while also being very well-timed.

It's not uncommon to hear people think it was all a plot to create drama (Image via YouTube)

The content creator's following came up on Twitter as well. It seemed strange to one viewer, and another replied that if JiDion wanted to stream, he could, and nothing would stop him since he has a massive YouTube following.

glass beach enjoyer @meth_boolin @p4tuj @JakeSucky yeah i'm sure jidion did all of this and got perma banned off twitch just to farm interactions and views! really good from him to do that @p4tuj @JakeSucky yeah i'm sure jidion did all of this and got perma banned off twitch just to farm interactions and views! really good from him to do that

Chase Young @TotallyNotADude @meth_boolin @p4tuj @JakeSucky He had 200K on Twitch he has like 4M on YouTube. If he wants to stream nothing would stop him @meth_boolin @p4tuj @JakeSucky He had 200K on Twitch he has like 4M on YouTube. If he wants to stream nothing would stop him

Some asked if it was all a publicity stunt or some way to farm drama and social media impressions.

Not everyone seems to think the quick reconciliation is legitimate. People can squash a beef quickly and realize that they were wrong, and it doesn’t look good to some Redditors.

Some on Twitter felt it was all a big setup, and the viewers paid to view it all anyway.

MiniTuxedo @MiniTuxedo @JakeSucky It's the viewers that are being setup by it all, and they happily pay for the pleasure. @JakeSucky It's the viewers that are being setup by it all, and they happily pay for the pleasure.

Texture⛳️🎮 @ChrisTexture @JakeSucky Cali content stars start fake beef and then claim they both became better people by squashing beef it’s really sad @JakeSucky Cali content stars start fake beef and then claim they both became better people by squashing beef it’s really sad

Some felt it was just scripted to gain viewers for both streamers.

JiDion's platform on YouTube is massive, which led to some being sure it was all a plot to gain more views for both content creators.

It’s been a topic of debate since the original incident, and while some think the drama was just quickly and amicably squashed, others aren’t so sure, chalking it up to just another setup for views.

