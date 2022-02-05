Korean Twitch streamer Jammi95 passes away on the back of malicious comments and online harassment

Trigger Warning: The following piece mentions bullying, self harm and death. Reader discretion is advised.

Tragedy struck as a family member of Twitch streamer jammi95 informed the internet that she passed away. The cause appears to be online harassment and being spammed with malicious, hurtful comments.

Constant bullying and harassment over several years led to the Twitch streamer passing away, according to her uncle via social media:

“Hello, this is Rose's uncle. I haven't been able to tell you since I haven't been in a hurry. Rose died by herself. It is regrettable to say sad words to many fans and to those who have supported us. During that time, Rose suffered from depression due to numerous malicious comments and rumors, and that was the cause.”

Please note that the statement was auto-translated from Korean and may contain inaccuracies.

Online bullying leads to tragedy for Twitch streamer Jammi95

Social media can be an incredibly dangerous thing, no matter where someone is in the world. It’s said that Jammi95 began being harassed around 2019, and the streamer was allegedly a feminist, which in South Korean society is seen as a serious negative.

Jammi95 was still very young. Despite not having a large American audience, she had 168k followers on Twitch and was well-liked in the Let’s Chat subgroup of Twitch.

There are many online that do not understand just how impactful their words can be. The internet can be a toxic, negative place, and harassing people online only causes harm.

Internet mourns the loss of Twitch streamer Jammi95

It is always a tragedy to lose someone, especially due to bullying, harassment, and threats. Words have consequences and can deeply affect people, but not everyone seems to remember that.

The internet came together to mourn the loss of a beloved streamer in Jammi95.

Some users shed light on when the harassment began, which they claimed was in 2019.

One user reminded others that this sort of bullying isn’t new in Korean society.

Other users were upset and hoped that Jammi95 finds peace.

One Reddit user came to wish the Twitch streamer peace and had warm wishes for the streamer.

Others talked about how powerful online opinion and bullying can be in Korea, since it’s not familiar to everyone else in the world how these things work.

Twitch streamer Jammi95’s uncle also had some important words in the original social media post:

“In addition, please do not harm other streamers. Thank you for your sincere support”

Harassment and bullying online is a serious problem, and it's important for people to know that their words can have far-reaching consequences.

Edited by Siddharth Satish