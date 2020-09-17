NBA2K Twitch streamer called out for harassment and bullying of female streamers

In yet another shocking instance of rampant toxicity online, an NBA2K Twitch streamer has been called out for bullying and harassing female streamers.
A Twitch streamer by the name of ZaneOnTheGameYT has been accused of harassing multiple female content creators online, notably makeup professional Jordan Hanz, who is a renowned body painter, artist and gamer.
Hanz took to Twitter to highlight Zane's problematic behaviour:
In a series of tweets, Hanz reveals that ZaneOnTheGameYT not only rebroadcasted her stream, but also incited his fans to harass her online.
From spewing hate to using abusive language, Hanz also revealed that he went on to lie about her racially abusing him by allegedly calling him a 'monkey'.
Twitch & Toxicity: A match made in hell
You can watch the issue being discussed from the 1:57 mark in the video above.
In the tweets by Jordan Hanz, ZaynOnTheGameYT can be heard making the following comments:
B***you just got 5 dollars..that just bought you some new paint. Use that 5 dollars to get some new paint like what the f**k. If you at the bar, no one's buying you a drink, you a big fat...
He then goes on to accuse her of calling him a monkey:
She called me a f*****g monkey...shut the f**k up you fat ass b***h. Got a f*****g needle going in your heart..B***h you scary af.
He then proceeds to body shame her and hurls all kinds of derogatory insults towards her.
He doesn't stop there as he encourages his chat to spam her comment box and report her for 'talking smack about him':
Soon after this went viral, other female Twitch streamers began to reveal that ZaynOnTheGameYT had also harassed them in the past.
Another Twitch streamer by the name of Mikaylah revealed that on being rejected by her, he ordered his chat to attack her with malicious intent:
Soon, several from the online community came out in support as they began to report his channel and called for Twitch to ban him off the platform:
As of now, no official action has been taken against ZaynOnTheGameYT by Twitch, which has led several to question Twitch's warped ToS. The fact that a proven body shamer and harasser is still allowed to exist on the platform has enraged members of the online community.
This is further a testament to the fact that Twitch has become a breeding ground for toxicity and needs to revamp its ToS in order to weed out the nefarious elements from festering online actively.
