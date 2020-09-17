NBA2K Twitch streamer called out for harassment and bullying of female streamers

In yet another shocking instance of rampant toxicity online, an NBA2K Twitch streamer has been called out for bullying and harassing female streamers.

A Twitch streamer by the name of ZaneOnTheGameYT has been accused of harassing multiple female content creators online, notably makeup professional Jordan Hanz, who is a renowned body painter, artist and gamer.

Hanz took to Twitter to highlight Zane's problematic behaviour:

He came into my stream with his community, & immediately they were using derogatory language towards me. I said out loud that what he was doing is scummy, and a cunt move.

He then lied to his stream about me calling him a “monkey” which I NEVER did (as per my VOD) & said this: pic.twitter.com/9CKFH5nSQf — jordan🎃hanz (@JordanHanz) September 12, 2020

In a series of tweets, Hanz reveals that ZaneOnTheGameYT not only rebroadcasted her stream, but also incited his fans to harass her online.

From spewing hate to using abusive language, Hanz also revealed that he went on to lie about her racially abusing him by allegedly calling him a 'monkey'.

Twitch & Toxicity: A match made in hell

You can watch the issue being discussed from the 1:57 mark in the video above.

In the tweets by Jordan Hanz, ZaynOnTheGameYT can be heard making the following comments:

B***you just got 5 dollars..that just bought you some new paint. Use that 5 dollars to get some new paint like what the f**k. If you at the bar, no one's buying you a drink, you a big fat...

He then goes on to accuse her of calling him a monkey:

She called me a f*****g monkey...shut the f**k up you fat ass b***h. Got a f*****g needle going in your heart..B***h you scary af.

He then proceeds to body shame her and hurls all kinds of derogatory insults towards her.

He doesn't stop there as he encourages his chat to spam her comment box and report her for 'talking smack about him':

Another one, lying about me going into his chat “talking smack” (turns out I didn’t, I was just hanging out painting), and telling his entire stream to report me, and hate spam me...after he came into MY stream to harass me. Hmm. pic.twitter.com/N5axnQWcry — jordan🎃hanz (@JordanHanz) September 12, 2020

Soon after this went viral, other female Twitch streamers began to reveal that ZaynOnTheGameYT had also harassed them in the past.

Another Twitch streamer by the name of Mikaylah revealed that on being rejected by her, he ordered his chat to attack her with malicious intent:

"No he didn't" yes he did lmfaooooo pic.twitter.com/AZyBgz3FcR — 💗 Mikaylah 💗 (@MikaylahAU) September 13, 2020

Soon, several from the online community came out in support as they began to report his channel and called for Twitch to ban him off the platform:

He came into my stream once before like a month ago with his people and was saying horrible things about me in his chat according to my viewers. I was so confused why @Twitch had someone like that partnered — Annelise Jr. (@annelisejr) September 16, 2020

Report @ zaneonthegameyt to @TwitchSupport. He's been caught harassing female streamers on @Twitch & what he's doing is against tos. He also has a twitter which is https://t.co/qldeZMHkD0 which he's using to lie & twisting the story of him harassing her to those who follow him😒 https://t.co/AamUfJfWr0 — DJ-K (Kenji) 🏳️‍🌈 BLACK LIVES MATTER✊🏿 (@Deejay_K88) September 13, 2020

Why do men think its funny to watch women streamers and degrade them to their audience? Like what is the content here? Easy report ZaneOnTheGameYT https://t.co/1H0MQXGCUF — GenG Ava (@AvaGG) September 12, 2020

How zaneonthegameyt has not yet been banned, I do not know.



Please report him & link these tweets.



CW: harassment, death threats, body shaming https://t.co/XxaaQGM9JK — BiggusBennus 🏳️‍🌈 Animal Crossing (@biggusbennus1) September 14, 2020

Hey, @Twitch @TwitchSupport —this is unacceptable. You MUST take action against ZaneOnTheGameYT. There’s clear evidence. And no one should ever be treated like this. https://t.co/dZqyFyciHg — Kristin Stark 🌙 / #BLM (@kristin__stark) September 12, 2020

Please go report this person. Watching the videos in this thread LITERALLY made me sick to my stomach. This makes me feel UNSAFE as a female streamer. @twitch please take care of this and make it clear that twitch is **SWIFT** when enforcing TOS. #twitch @TwitchSupport https://t.co/tK2LUm4kkW — Gerb Sims (@GerbSims) September 13, 2020

@Twitch @TwitchSupport https://t.co/1UVMPxKXb4 Is going round streamers, while streaming himself, insulting them, getting his chat to insult them.



Being a partner doing this, kinda embarrasing, please sort it. — Jimi_Royles (@Jimi_Royles) September 12, 2020

Reported. What a garbage human being. — missesmae • #BLM 🏳️‍🌈 (@Mae) September 12, 2020

As of now, no official action has been taken against ZaynOnTheGameYT by Twitch, which has led several to question Twitch's warped ToS. The fact that a proven body shamer and harasser is still allowed to exist on the platform has enraged members of the online community.

This is further a testament to the fact that Twitch has become a breeding ground for toxicity and needs to revamp its ToS in order to weed out the nefarious elements from festering online actively.

