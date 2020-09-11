NBA 2K21 release: 5 absurd stats from the game that have left the fans shocked

Basketball fans all around the globe waited expectantly for months for the NBA 2K21 release day, also popularly referred to with the hashtag #2KDay on social media. The NBA 2K21 release finally happened on the 4th of September.

The initial reactions were mixed, with some delighted to get their hands of the latest edition of the game and others feeling NBA 2K21 left a lot to be desired.

Everything is Game. NBA 2K21 Current Gen is now live worldwide 🙏



Happy #2KDay from us and our cover athlete @Dame_Lillard pic.twitter.com/43nrB434n2 — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) September 4, 2020

One of the aspects of NBA 2K21 that was most commonly criticized was the player ratings and other relevant statistics. As was the case with previous editions of the game, NBA 2K21 too had a number of statistics that most fans of the game did not agree with whatsoever. Some numbers for certain players were a little too over the top and thus were downright disrespectful to other players.

Let's take a look at 5 absurd stats from NBA 2K21 that will blow your mind!

Ja Morant as good a three-point shooter as CJ McCollum and Kemba Walker

Ja Morant can do a lot of things very well - shooting a 3 isn't one of them yet!

According to NBA 2K21, Ja Morant has a 3-point shot rating of 82 which is the same as Devin Booker, CJ McCollum, Kemba Walker, Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown, and D'Angelo Russell - all of whom have made a lot more threes than Morant in their career, and with better efficiency.

Over 15 players who finished in the top 50 in the NBA in 3-pointers made this season have a worse rating in NBA 2K21 than Ja Morant - including Kyle Lowry, LeBron James, and Luka Doncic. 2K have some serious explaining to do.

Enes Kanter a better shot-block than Joel Embiid

Enes Kanter has often been criticized for his defense, but he's still better than Joel Embiid according to 2K!

Again, in the eyes of NBA 2K21, Enes Kanter's shot-blocking abilities have gotten him a rather generous block attribute of 78. NBA 2K21 also believes that the Turk is better than Joel Embiid at that skill - who has been given a 77 instead.

Joel Embiid holding a BLOCK PARTY tonigh, already 4 and it’s still the 1st quarter #HereTheyCome



pic.twitter.com/tHNkUSz0qY — Fantasy Sports Degens (@FantasyDegens) January 4, 2018

To put things into perspective, Joel Embiid has many more blocked shots in his 4-year long career than Enes Kanter has in his 9 years in the NBA. Moreover, Kanter averages 0.5 blocks a game throughout his career, while Embiid averages 1.8. Another mind-numbing move by the makers of NBA 2K21.