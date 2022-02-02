Twitch streamer rydurz gets banned for questioning female streamer, livid at how she has more subs than him

Twitch streamer rydurz has been banned from the platform after several Twitter users posted a clip of him ranting about fellow creator Avery. This is not the first instance of a conflict between the two, but this recent incident has attracted attention from Twitch, resulting in rydurz's ban.
Many members of the streaming community called him out on his behavior when Avery retweeted the clip with her reaction.
Twitch bans rydurz for berating Avery on stream
The clip, which has been reposted by many members of the streaming community, shows rydurz watching Avery stream and reacting to members of the chat talking about her higher sub count. The first chat member who pointed it out received the following reaction from rydurz:
" Yeah she has way more subs than me..okay okay I have more viewers right now..Usually, I average f***ing 700."
He continued to speculate on why she has more subs than him, making the statement, which has presumably led to his ban. The streamer implied that Avery's sub count had nothing to do with her content:
"Do you think it's just guys because she's a girl it's just guys?
This remark has elicited a discourse both in support of and against rydurz. Avery reacted to the clip where he made these remarks shortly after it started getting shared on Twitter.
cause ur boring as f**k im the real content here thats why u streaming me !!!!!! yassss!!! more subs !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The streamer concluded her response with:
find some real content <333 harassment isnt cute @rydurz
Streamers and viewers react to rydurz's Twitch ban
Many fellow streamers have come out in support of Avery and shared that similar instances have happened to them as well, with the same 'perpetrator' rydurz. Popular creator @Shake4ndBake was one of the first to jump to Avery's support.
While many fans expressed support for Avery, some were perplexed by the reaction and judgement.
rydurz took to Twitter to say that he will set the story straight after his vod has been recovered.
Many rydurz fans expressed shock after he received the ban, hinting that the penalty might be too severe.
Meanwhile, it is yet to be seen how the drama plays out. rydurz has not acknowledged any wrongdoing on his part, and the streaming community remains divided on both whether he 'harassed' Avery or not, and whether his reaction deserves a ban.
Several users have pointed out that the clip which has led to the ban is from a long stream, so what the full footage will reveal is also a question.
