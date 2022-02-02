Twitch streamer rydurz gets banned for questioning female streamer, livid at how she has more subs than him

Twitch streamer rydurz has been banned from the platform after several Twitter users posted a clip of him ranting about fellow creator Avery. This is not the first instance of a conflict between the two, but this recent incident has attracted attention from Twitch, resulting in rydurz's ban.

Many members of the streaming community called him out on his behavior when Avery retweeted the clip with her reaction.

ave @AveryHam im the real content here thats why u streaming me !!!!!! yassss!!! more subs !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #1 HeartBreaker @haibobby_

WTF is up with these weak men. BLOCKED AND REPORTED hey @TwitchSupport is it okay that @/rydurz is out here restreaming MULTIPLE women streamers and chat harasses them?

Twitch bans rydurz for berating Avery on stream

The clip, which has been reposted by many members of the streaming community, shows rydurz watching Avery stream and reacting to members of the chat talking about her higher sub count. The first chat member who pointed it out received the following reaction from rydurz:

" Yeah she has way more subs than me..okay okay I have more viewers right now..Usually, I average f***ing 700."

He continued to speculate on why she has more subs than him, making the statement, which has presumably led to his ban. The streamer implied that Avery's sub count had nothing to do with her content:

"Do you think it's just guys because she's a girl it's just guys?

ave @AveryHam find some real content <333 harassment isnt cute @rydurz

This remark has elicited a discourse both in support of and against rydurz. Avery reacted to the clip where he made these remarks shortly after it started getting shared on Twitter.

cause ur boring as f**k im the real content here thats why u streaming me !!!!!! yassss!!! more subs !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

The streamer concluded her response with:

find some real content <333 harassment isnt cute @rydurz

Streamers and viewers react to rydurz's Twitch ban

Many fellow streamers have come out in support of Avery and shared that similar instances have happened to them as well, with the same 'perpetrator' rydurz. Popular creator @Shake4ndBake was one of the first to jump to Avery's support.

Shake4ndbake @ItsShake4ndbake @AveryHam Dont let it get to ya, same thing happened to me the other night with this same person after we were on a friends stream. Mods/Subs spammed to come to my stream then harassed me on my stream as I discussed that I was attending my uncles wake the next morning

While many fans expressed support for Avery, some were perplexed by the reaction and judgement.

Phantuums @Phantuums They on this man's head in the replies lmao

rydurz took to Twitter to say that he will set the story straight after his vod has been recovered.

Rydurz @rydurz My vod will be recovered so we can all see the full story and set this straight.

Many rydurz fans expressed shock after he received the ban, hinting that the penalty might be too severe.

Meanwhile, it is yet to be seen how the drama plays out. rydurz has not acknowledged any wrongdoing on his part, and the streaming community remains divided on both whether he 'harassed' Avery or not, and whether his reaction deserves a ban.

Several users have pointed out that the clip which has led to the ban is from a long stream, so what the full footage will reveal is also a question.

