“Vaccine denier”: Corinna Kopf faces backlash for wearing “Think while it’s still legal” t-shirt

Streamer and social media influencer Corinna Kopf is yet again being called out for her supposed anti-vaccine stance. The Vlog Squad member posted a picture of herself on Twitter and Instagram wearing a t-shirt that read:
“Think while it’s still legal.”
Since the picture appeared on social media, the 25-year-old has been receiving immense hate online. The t-shirt from luxury brand Vetements’ 2021 fall collection was created to shed light on “the hell we’re living through,” according to designer Demna Gvasalia.
Many found it ironic that Corinna Kopf wore the symbolic t-shirt despite not having taken the vaccine, which contributed to the spread of Covid-19.
The last person to wear the t-shirt and make headlines was Rihanna.
Corinna Kopf receives hate online for not taking Covid-19 vaccine
As many netizens dragged Corinna Kopf online, she put up a slew of tweets online:
The most recent tweet read:
The internet quickly agreed and called her out for her infamous tweet in July, which read:
“You think a flu shot is a vaccine? Hahahahahaha.”
The Palatine, Illinois, native left the internet divided after tweeting about her vaccine stance in July as well. She wrote about “the anxiety some people face when asked to take the vaccine”.
She stated that everyone often talks about respecting one’s feelings and choices, “but all that is thrown out the window when someone’s nervousness is taken as selfishness.”
Since then, Corinna Kopf has been ridiculed online for refusing to take the vaccine. Though the internet has branded her an anti-vaxxer, she has said in a tweet:
Also Read
“The internet really is a weird place… I open up about how I currently feel and instantly I’m labeled an anti-vaxxer? y’all realize I have all my other vaccines and plan on vaccinating my kids right?”
Corinna Kopf has not spoken about her views on the vaccine recently, but it seems unlikely that she will be getting the vaccine any time soon.