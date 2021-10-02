“Vaccine denier”: Corinna Kopf faces backlash for wearing “Think while it’s still legal” t-shirt

Streamer and social media influencer Corinna Kopf is yet again being called out for her supposed anti-vaccine stance. The Vlog Squad member posted a picture of herself on Twitter and Instagram wearing a t-shirt that read:

“Think while it’s still legal.”

Since the picture appeared on social media, the 25-year-old has been receiving immense hate online. The t-shirt from luxury brand Vetements’ 2021 fall collection was created to shed light on “the hell we’re living through,” according to designer Demna Gvasalia.

Many found it ironic that Corinna Kopf wore the symbolic t-shirt despite not having taken the vaccine, which contributed to the spread of Covid-19.

The last person to wear the t-shirt and make headlines was Rihanna.

Corinna Kopf receives hate online for not taking Covid-19 vaccine

As many netizens dragged Corinna Kopf online, she put up a slew of tweets online:

pouty girl @CorinnaKopf i would like to be the most hated person on the internet i would like to be the most hated person on the internet

pouty girl @CorinnaKopf apparently that shirt was too much for the internet, i will take it off and burn it. apparently that shirt was too much for the internet, i will take it off and burn it.

The most recent tweet read:

pouty girl @CorinnaKopf corinna kopf is a fucking DUMBASS corinna kopf is a fucking DUMBASS

The internet quickly agreed and called her out for her infamous tweet in July, which read:

“You think a flu shot is a vaccine? Hahahahahaha.”

Ceenal @Ceeeeenal @CorinnaKopf You literally set yourself up every time don’t be mad at other people @CorinnaKopf You literally set yourself up every time don’t be mad at other people

Dragon. @dragunaite_agne @CorinnaKopf Rich, pretty, white, famous. And of all the things, girlie decides to be ... this 😐 @CorinnaKopf Rich, pretty, white, famous. And of all the things, girlie decides to be ... this 😐

𓂸 @_HuyLe @CorinnaKopf Damn Biden really messing up your life huh? What’s he done to make your life so much harder now? @CorinnaKopf Damn Biden really messing up your life huh? What’s he done to make your life so much harder now?

The Palatine, Illinois, native left the internet divided after tweeting about her vaccine stance in July as well. She wrote about “the anxiety some people face when asked to take the vaccine”.

She stated that everyone often talks about respecting one’s feelings and choices, “but all that is thrown out the window when someone’s nervousness is taken as selfishness.”

Since then, Corinna Kopf has been ridiculed online for refusing to take the vaccine. Though the internet has branded her an anti-vaxxer, she has said in a tweet:

“The internet really is a weird place… I open up about how I currently feel and instantly I’m labeled an anti-vaxxer? y’all realize I have all my other vaccines and plan on vaccinating my kids right?”

Corinna Kopf has not spoken about her views on the vaccine recently, but it seems unlikely that she will be getting the vaccine any time soon.

