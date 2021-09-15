Who was Bob Enyart? Radio host and 'anti-vax' pastor who urged a boycott of vaccines, dies of Covid

Radio host Bob Enyart is no more. The man was well-known for his struggle to boycott Covid-19 vaccines. But Covid-19 eventually caused his death on September 13.

Two weeks ago, Bob and his wife were hospitalized. In an official statement, the Denver Bible church said that their health condition was improving, and they prayed for their quick recovery.

Bob’s co-host Fred Williams confirmed the news through a Facebook post and wrote,

“It comes with an extremely heavy heart that my close friend and co-host of Real Science Radio has lost his battle with Covid."

Williams added that Bob Enyart was one of the smartest and wisest people he knew.

This is the fifth conservative radio host to die of covid in the past six weeks. All had spoken against vaccination, though several changed their minds in their final days. (H/t: ⁦⁦@30piecesofsilve⁩). https://t.co/7E12lBXUxu — Paul Farhi (@farhip) September 14, 2021

Bob Enyart once said on his website that he and his wife did not get themselves vaccinated since they feared abortion. He called for a boycott on Covid-19 vaccines since they were tested on the cells of aborted babies.

Around 660,000 people have succumbed to the Delta variant of Covid-19 in the US, and most of them are not vaccinated.

A look into Bob Enyart’s life

Bob Enyart looks over at the residents of Huntington Estates as he testifies at the Arapahoe County Commisioner's hearing. (Image via Getty Images)

Bob Enyart was a popular radio host and pastor of Denver Bible Church. He bought O.J. Simpson’s memorials at an auction in 1999, and the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman earned a lot of benefit from it.

A group led by him set fire to things on the steps of the Los Angeles courthouse, where Nicole was released following his protest on the verdict of the O.J. Simpson murder case.

He even surrounded doctors' houses performing abortions, which led one Colorado town to ban protests in residential areas. He protested against executives of a company offering construction facilities for Planned Parenthood offices.

The families of people with AIDS were enraged when Bob read men’s obituaries on his show, Bob Enyart Live. He even condemned presidential candidates who did not share his opinions on abortion.

Bob Enyart was accused of criminal trespass after protesting at Focus on the Family in 2009.

He filed a lawsuit after which a U.S. District Court judge and a Trump appointee issued a temporary restraining order against Colorado’s rules and restrictions over Covid-19.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar