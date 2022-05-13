Watch: Twitch streamer Cyr's camera hilariously glitches during AustinShow's game show Name Your Price 

Twitch streamer Vincent "Cyr" was one of the influencer participants to join AustinShow's famous game show Name Your Price. During the game show, Cyr's camera started to act weird as it continuously glitched out and looped the streamer's facecam.

A clip featuring the glitch went viral on Reddit. The clip also showed the other participants unable to contain their laughter.

Mizkif, Valkyrae, and Sykkuno can't stop laughing after watching Twitch streamer Cyr's camera malfunction on Name Your Price

AustinShow's latest episode of the popular game show Name Your Price premiered earlier today and featured fan-favorite streamers including Matthew "Mizkif," Rachell "Valkyrae," Thomas "Sykkuno," and Cyr.

The game show went smoothly until the one-hour mark. Cyr's camera started to glitch out, resulting in a looped voice line which caused the other participants to burst out laughing.

Will Neff displayed a bloody razor and asked the participants to guess the price of the object. Mizkif guessed that the price was $17.48. AustinShow then asked Cyr to guess the price, and he replied by saying:

"I would have to say..."

His camera started to malfunction before he could complete the sentence, and the same line started to loop several times. Mizkif and Sykkuno burst out laughing at the comical situation. AustinShow tried to salvage the situation:

"Cyr, you're not... Cyr! Cyr!"

(Timestamp: 01:07:15)

Valkyrae sighed and believed that the One True King (OTK) member was trolling them by intentionally glitching his webcam.

Cyr's camera stopped glitching for a second and showed him screaming out loud as he struggled to stop the camera from malfunctioning. Valkyrae began mimicking the looping line as it continued to play in the background.

The Twitch streamer's audio resumed, but his camera continued to malfunction:

"I am going to aim a little bit higher, and I'm going to say $18!"

Will Neff reacted to Cyr's shenanigans by sarcastically mentioning:

"What a tremendous pre-recorded guess from Cyr. I'm so sorry he couldn't be here live."

AustinShow added:

"We do wish he was here live."

Valkyrae guessed the price of the bloody razor by valuing it at $20. It was then revealed that the razor blade cost $19.99, and Valkyrae won that round of Name Your Price.

Fans react to Cyr's camera glitching out during Name Your Price

A clip of the camera glitch received attention on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail. Fans of the streamer loved his antics during the game show.

Cyr is a popular Twitch streamer who began his online career back in 2017. He is a well-known Grand Theft Auto 5 roleplayer (GTA 5 RP) and has racked up more than 4.4k hours of streaming and playing the game on his Twitch channel.

