“Bruh, he’s so troll”- Valkyrae comments on Sykkuno finally hugging her after all these years

YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" got a much-awaited hug from her good friend and fellow YouTube streamer Thomas "Sykkuno" earlier this month when the latter announced his platform switch.

During a recent livestream, Valkyrae spoke about the wholesome incident and provided some behind-the-scenes stories. While conversing with her fans, several of them inquired if Sykkuno got paid to hug her. The famous livestreamer mentioned that he would not have hugged her if he knew it was going to be captured on camera:

"Bruh, he's so troll. Actually so troll."

Valkyrae provides insight on Sykkuno finally hugging her

The topic went viral last month after Imane "Pokimane" hugged the Las Vegas native during the second day of the California-based music festival, Coachella. Upon seeing this, the 100 Thieves co-owner was disheartened and stated that Sykkuno had never hugged her.

A few days later, the former Twitch streamer uploaded a two-minute-long video announcing a platform switch. In the initial moments of the video, Sykkuno finally hugged Rae, and the saga came to an end.

On May 12, the 30-year-old livestreaming star shed some light on the incident and mentioned that Sykkuno would not have hugged her if he knew that the cameras were recording their interaction.

Valkyrae browsed her subreddit and read out some of the posts. Viewers pointed out that Sykkuno had finally hugged her and wanted to know the streamer's thoughts. She started by stating:

"He finally hugged back. Yeah, he did, and he definitely wouldn't have hugged me back if he knew it was on camera. That's for sure."

The conversation continued when some viewers asked if Sykkuno was paid to hug her. The Los Angeles native replied:

"No, no! He was not paid to hug me back, and I did not pay my... I did not tell Mauricio [her camera operator] to... 'Hey, I'm going to hug Sykkuno. Make sure you get it on camera, okay? Be sure you get it on camera so I get proof that he's going to hold me back, okay?'"

She clarified that the hug was not a scripted or paid interaction with the famous streamer and that it happened naturally. She mentioned that her editing staff gets paid for developing content, but Sykkuno was not paid in any form or fashion.

Rae continued to watch and react to videos on YouTube and streamed games later in the day.

Fans react to the streamer's statement

Fans were having a merry time in the YouTube comment section, and many joked about the situation by claiming that it was Sykkuno's stunt double who hugged her.

Valkyrae is one of the biggest content creators and influencers on YouTube Gaming. She began her livestreaming career by streaming her gaming content on Instagram and later moved to Twitch. She currently streams on YouTube and has more than 3.66 million subscribers and 221 million channel views.

