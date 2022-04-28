"Someone needs to show this to Rae": Fans react as a clip of Sykkuno hugging Pokimane at Coachella goes viral

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" uploaded a 27-minute long vlog on her main YouTube channel which focused on her experience at the California-based music festival Coachella.

The vlog showcased her first-ever Coachella trip and revolved around her three-day-long trip at the music festival. In the final half of the video, the Legacy award winner provided her thoughts regarding the festival and stated that it was a great experience.

A small snippet from the streamer's vlog went viral when she hugged the famous member of the streamer group OfflineTV, Thomas "Sykkuno".

Fans were enthralled to see Sykkuno hugging the streamer, since he has yet to give a hug to good friend and housemate, Rachell "Valkyrae." One YouTube user, [DarkShadowZX], commented:

"omg somone needs to show this to Rae lmao."

Sykkuno hugs Pokimane at Coachella, Valkyrae comments

At the 10-minute mark of the vlog, the 25-year-old content creator met Sykkuno during the second day of the festival. She greeted him by saying:

"To all the people I have not gone to say hi."

She patted Sykkuno's back and greeted him. The latter was elated to see his friend and reciprocated by saying:

"Oh, Poki! Hope you are doing great!"

Both of them hugged in a wholesome way. A small conversation between the two started when she asked:

"Do you like Coachella so far?"

Sykkuno hilariously replied:

"All I did was walk for like 30 minutes and I just got here and I am tired."

Famous YouTuber and Sykkuno's good friend Valkyrae has claimed that the streamer has never hugged her:

"He (Sykkuno) has legit never hugged me back yet, still. He hasn't. And he hasn't hugged me back. Like a full, like, okay, he has kind of done like the one arm thing but he hasn't used both arms yet."

Valkyrae rolled her eyes as she spoke about her experience. She continued by saying Sykkuno hugged the Moroccan-Canadian streamer just to tease her:

"And I swear he is doing it (hugging Pokimane) because of the meme! He's doing it because he is a troll."

Fanrs react to Sykkuno and Pokimane's hug at Coachella 2022

Fans in the YouTube comment section of the clip felt that Valkyrae would be the last person that Sykkuno would hug. Some fans also mentioned that they would not be surprised to see Sykunno hugging the YouTube Gaming star streamer before moving out.

Fans discussing the streamers' situation (Image via Jeru TV/YouTube)

Some viewers talked about the time when all three streamers used to play Among Us together and something similar had happened.

Fans discussing the streamers' situation (Image via Jeru TV/YouTube)

Pokimane is a prominent streaming personality and has become one of the first female gamers on the platform to amass a following of more than nine million fans on Twitch.

She regularly collaborates with Sykkuno and Valkyrae, and plays a wide array of multiplayer games like Valorant, Fortnite, and Among Us.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan